SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q2 2025 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2025 are:
Farming Central Norway: 33.9
Farming Northern Norway: 20.6
SalMar Ocean: 6.0
Icelandic Salmon: 4.0
Total: 64.5
All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.
The Q2 2025 report will be released on Thursday 21 August at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST. Please note that the presentation will be held in Oslo and not in Trondheim as previously announced.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
