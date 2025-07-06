Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 09:30
37,260 Euro
+0,27 % +0,100
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2025 18:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q2 2025 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2025 are:
Farming Central Norway: 33.9
Farming Northern Norway: 20.6
SalMar Ocean: 6.0
Icelandic Salmon: 4.0

Total: 64.5

All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.

The Q2 2025 report will be released on Thursday 21 August at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST. Please note that the presentation will be held in Oslo and not in Trondheim as previously announced.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
