DJ Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc (CWEU LN) Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 395.4411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10480 CODE: CWEU LN ISIN: LU1681046188 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681046188 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU LN LEI Code: 549300ZVYCLE5NKBFX60 Sequence No.: 395112 EQS News ID: 2165930 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 07, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)