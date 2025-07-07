Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 10:49
19,940 Euro
+2,20 % +0,430
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
Skanska signs a 14-year lease for the office building 17xM in Washington, D.C., USA

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a 14-year lease agreement for approximately 5,100 square meters plus parking in its 11-floor office building, 17xM, in Washington D.C., USA, which will be booked in the second quarter of 2025. With this contract, 81 percent of the office space is now leased. The tenant is expected to take occupancy in June 2026.

This is the fourth office lease for 17xM, underscoring continued leasing momentum. Additionally, a portion of the 1,350 square meters of the ground-floor retail, will soon be occupied by James Beard Award-winning Japanese restaurant Uchi.

Located at the intersection of 17th Street and M Street Northwest, 17xM is an 11-story, 31,000 square meter trophy office, featuring a flexible K-shaped floorplate for fully customizable layouts. Amenities include D.C.'s largest green exterior wall, rooftop terrace, premium gym with spa-style lockers, and a private vehicular layby.

For further information please contact:
 Christopher Westley, SVP Strategic Services, Skanska Commercial Development USA, tel +1 857 472 4619
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-a-14-year-lease-for-the-office-building-17xm-in-washington--d-c--usa,c4203851

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4203851/3571281.pdf

20250707 US lease 17xM

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---17xm,c3454845

Image - 17xM

SOURCE Skanska

© 2025 PR Newswire
