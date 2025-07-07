Metsä Board Corporation: Inside information, profit warning: Metsä Board's comparable operating result for April-June 2025 is clearly negative

Metsä Board Corporation Stock exchange release Inside information 7 July 2025 at 9:30 am EEST

Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, estimated in its interim report for January-March 2025, published on April 29, 2025, that the company's comparable operating result for April-June 2025 to be weaker than in January-March 2025. The comparable operating result for January-March 2025 was 23 million euros.

Metsä Board's comparable operating result for April-June 2025 is estimated to be approximately -25 million euros, which is significantly weaker than the company's previous estimate.

The negative comparable operating result was primarily influenced by weak demand for market pulp in both Europe and China. The uncertainty caused by U.S. import tariffs has negatively impacted the purchasing behavior of paperboard customers. Therefore, Metsä Board has adjusted its paperboard production to match demand more substantially than previously planned. Additionally, the total paperboard delivery volumes in April-June decreased slightly from the previous quarter.

Metsä Board will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2025 on July 31, 2025, at 12:00 noon EEST.

