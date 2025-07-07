Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876917 | ISIN: FI0009000665 | Ticker-Symbol: MSRB
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 10:53
3,116 Euro
-4,12 % -0,134
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METSA BOARD OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METSA BOARD OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1183,13411:21
3,1183,13411:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metsä Board Corporation: Inside information, profit warning: Metsä Board's comparable operating result for April-June 2025 is clearly negative

Metsä Board Corporation Stock exchange release Inside information 7 July 2025 at 9:30 am EEST

Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, estimated in its interim report for January-March 2025, published on April 29, 2025, that the company's comparable operating result for April-June 2025 to be weaker than in January-March 2025. The comparable operating result for January-March 2025 was 23 million euros.

Metsä Board's comparable operating result for April-June 2025 is estimated to be approximately -25 million euros, which is significantly weaker than the company's previous estimate.

The negative comparable operating result was primarily influenced by weak demand for market pulp in both Europe and China. The uncertainty caused by U.S. import tariffs has negatively impacted the purchasing behavior of paperboard customers. Therefore, Metsä Board has adjusted its paperboard production to match demand more substantially than previously planned. Additionally, the total paperboard delivery volumes in April-June decreased slightly from the previous quarter.

Metsä Board will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2025 on July 31, 2025, at 12:00 noon EEST.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information:

Henri Sederholm, CFO, tel. +358 10 465 4913

Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

Metsä Board
metsagroup.com/metsaboard

Metsä Board is a producer of lightweight and high-quality folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. The fresh wood fibres we use in our products are a renewable and recyclable resource, that can be traced back to Northern European forests. We aim to have completely fossil-free mills and raw materials by 2030. We promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion.

Metsä Board is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2024 our sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and we have around 2,300 employees. Metsä Board is part of Metsä Group, whose parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by over 90,000 Finnish forest owners.

Follow Metsä Board:
LinkedInInstagramYouTube


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.