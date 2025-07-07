Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB: Interim report Jan-Jun 2025: Record quarter and growing results during the period

Rental income increased 3 percent to SEK 2,142 million (2,072).

Operating surplus increased 4 percent to SEK 1,544 million (1,482).

Income from property management increased 12 percent to SEK 987 million (884).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 883 million (698), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 2.87 (2.27).

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs, comments on the second quarter:

"Once again, despite a weak economy in a world characterised by geopolitical concern, Wihlborgs has delivered another strong quarter with record rental income, operating surplus and income from property management. Net lettings were positive for the 41st consecutive quarter, plus SEK 24 million. We have also completed the company's largest acquisition to date totalling SEK 2,425 million in property value and raised the dividend to shareholders for the 19th consecutive year. These records not only demonstrate the strength of our business but also illustrate the organisation's ability to create long-term value.

Compared with previously, we are noting generally higher activity in the Copenhagen lettings market. In Sweden, the economy is weaker and market rents continue to rise, which is evident from the 2.1 percent increase in rental value in like-for-like portfolios, which is slightly above the indexation level. The trend for tenants to demand locations with good transport links and high quality continues, but we are noting a willingness to pay for such properties.

Our method of taking many small steps forward that generate results over time also applies to our sustainability efforts. Since acquiring the Värdshuset 2 property in Hyllie, Malmö one year ago, we have managed to reduce electricity consumption 22 percent without any major investments thanks to the technical expertise of our employees. Our own "Janne solutions" energy savings innovation has reduced our Swedish operations' total need for district heating 6 percent while concurrently reducing our need for peak capacity."



Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

At 9.00 a.m. today, Ulrika Hallengren and Arvid Liepe will present the interim report via a webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be available in advance at https://www.wihlborgs.se/en/investor-relations/reports/.

Link to webcast:

https://financialhearings.com/event/51721

This information is of such a kind that Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is legally required to disclose pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the following contact people on 7 July 2025, at 7.30 a.m. CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO, +46 40 690 57 95

Arvid Liepe, Deputy CEO and CFO, +46 40 690 57 31

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company. The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 63 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 4.8 billion. Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.