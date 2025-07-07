Fabege AB: Interim Report Jan-Jun 2025

Rental income totalled SEK 1,717m (1,731). Net operating income declined slightly, while residential development made a positive contribution. The surplus ratio was consistent with our expectations. Interest expenses decreased slightly. Profit from property management remained virtually unchanged at SEK 657m (659). Overall, a stable result in a persistently weak market, with a focus on lettings and the day-to-day running of our properties.

April-June 2025 January-June 2025 Net lettings totalled SEK -12m (-38). Net lettings totalled SEK -6m (-74). Rental income totalled SEK 852m (864). In a like-for-like property portfolio, income fell by -3.8 per cent compared with the previous year (4.9). Rental income amounted to SEK 1,717m (1,717). In a like-for-like property portfolio, rental income fell by 3 per cent compared with the previous year (8). Net operating income amounted to SEK 633m (650). In a like-for-like property portfolio, net operating income decreased by

-6.0 per cent (6.1). Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,233m (1,269). In a like-for-like property portfolio, net operating income declined by -5.7 per cent (8). The surplus ratio was 74 per cent (75). The surplus ratio was 72 per cent (73). Revenue from residential development amounted to SEK 128m (0) and gross earnings totalled SEK 29m (-6). Revenue from residential development amounted to SEK 128m (142) and gross earnings totalled SEK 23m (-5). Profit from property management amounted to SEK 372m (331). Profit from property management amounted to SEK 657m (659). Realised and unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -85m (-80). Realised and unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -687m (-1,457). Post-tax earnings for the period amounted to SEK -117m, (17), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.37 (0.05). Post-tax earnings for the period amounted to SEK -267m (-682), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.85 (-2.17).

-It has been a tougher first half-year than we expected at the start of the year, but still a stable result. Activity in the rental market gradually increased during the quarter, however the time to completion is still drawn out. On the positive side, the continued decline in interest rates and resulting lower average interest rates are particularly noticeable. The transaction market confirms our valuations. We look forward with confidence to the second half of 2025," comments Stefan Dahlbo, CEO of Fabege.

