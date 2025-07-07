The Next Generation Elite Style Worn by Harry Kane Features Signature Skechers Innovations to Promote the Comfort of a Good First Touch

Skechers Football returns to the pitch with the next generation of its signature boot-the Skechers SKX_2. The boot features an evolved design to help players take control of the ball and control of the game. Fans around the world got a preview of the SKX_2 last week when Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane wore the white and turquoise boot on the main stage at the FIFA Club World Cup quarter finals in the United States. The SKX_2 drops today across Europe as part of the new Skechers Football CTRL^ pack that celebrates the comfort of a good first touch.

Harry Kane debuts the all-new Skechers SKX_2 Elite boot-engineered for control, comfort, and the perfect touch.

"It's the best feeling when you get that touch where everything comes together perfectly and you're just in the zone with total control focused on the goal-and Skechers gets me there," said Harry Kane. "The SKX_01 is a brilliant first boot for Skechers. With the SKX_2, you can feel the evolution-it's quicker, sharper, and even better tuned for my game."

"As we enter our third season in football, we continue to innovate, evolve and improve our offering so Harry Kane and all athletes can perform at their best," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "From the elite pros to the young academy players, we've listened to their feedback when designing the SKX_2; it carries over what they love about the original with incremental precision-engineered advancements to deliver comfort that performs when you need it most."

Skechers Football offers a complete range of styles with options for every type of player and surface including the new white and turquoise CTRL^ pack.

The new SKX_2 Elite is designed for players who require precise strike control with a custom last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort and deliver a perfect fit for enhancing touch on the pitch. It features a resilient Hyper Burst Pro® sockliner, lightweight Skechers Fitknit upper, and a multi-directional outsole for incredible traction over multiple surfaces.

The Skechers Razor 1.5 Elite is a lightweight speed boot with an explosive track-inspired design to maximize acceleration and energy return. It features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play.

In addition to the Elite versions worn by professional footballers around the globe, Skechers also offers the SKX_2 and Razor in entry-level Academy boots perfect for all levels of play with maximized performance and comfort, as well as Youth and Kids boots for the next generation of players who want to emulate their favourite stars, featuring an adaptable fit and enhanced comfort in every pair. Both ranges are available in firm ground and turf styles.

The global launch campaign for the SKX_2 and CTRL^ pack will feature Harry Kane and a roster of Skechers pros including winger Baris Alper Yilmaz from the Turkey National Team, West Ham United and Ghana National Team winger Mohammed Kudus, Real Betis and Spanish National Team midfielder Isco Alarcón, AS Roma and Italian National Team midfielder Niccolò Pisilli, AFC Bournemouth and Colombia National Team winger Luis Sinisterra, and Brighton Hove Albion and Danish National Team midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Skechers is also rolling out an interactive digital initiative across its @skechersfootball social media channels around the world: the Skechers 'Fix My Touch' campaign. The concept is simple, yet lighthearted where players can share stories or videos about friends who have a less-than-perfect touch for a chance to win Skechers Football boots from the CTRL^ pack to help improve their control.

Beyond football, Skechers also offers performance footwear for elite and casual athletes in basketball, golf, cricket, pickleball, padel and running.

The new Skechers SKX_2 boot and the full Skechers Football collection is available at Skechers websites, select Skechers stores, as well as specialty football retailers throughout Europe and markets around the world. Football fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc. and Skechers USA Ltd.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and more than 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

