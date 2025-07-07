DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (USIC LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jul-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.7611 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1672391 CODE: USIC LN ISIN: LU1285959885 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LN LEI Code: 213800713AA69XKCG155 Sequence No.: 395121 EQS News ID: 2165962 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165962&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)