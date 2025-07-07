Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET)



07-Jul-2025 / 09:15 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 7 July 2025 Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET) Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (LSE: PPET). Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET) reported a moderate 2.6% NAV total return in H125, as its near-term return potential remains constrained by subdued private equity (PE) market activity. PE transaction volumes moderated after the tentative rebound in late 2024, primarily due to geopolitical uncertainty (most notably the US tariff turmoil). This, together with the pause in US rate cuts, led to delayed transactions and a conservative stance towards end-March 2025 portfolio valuations among general partners. That said, PPET's long-term performance remains strong with a c 14% NAV total return per year (and a 13.4% per year share price total return) over the last 10 years. While the manager plans for subdued market conditions through the rest of FY25, he remains positive in the medium term given the US$1.2tn of dry powder accumulated across the industry, of which 24% is held for four years or more. In this context, we note PPET's maturing portfolio, half of which has been held for at least four years, potentially providing good exit opportunities when the PE markets pick up. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



