Geneva Business School held its traditional graduation ceremony this week in Barcelona, marked this year by a very special occasion: the institution's 30th anniversary. With more than three decades of experience shaping business leaders in a globalized environment, Geneva Business School has consolidated its practical and international teaching model, inspired by Swiss academic standards, as a key reference in the Spanish educational ecosystem.

"Our students are entering a world marked by complex geopolitical challenges, a world in urgent need of a new style of leadership. Their education at Geneva Business School has instilled in them a deep understanding of what it means to lead with integrity on a global stage," said Mrs. Nicola Jackman, Global Head of Academics at Geneva Business School, during her speech at the ceremony.

With campuses in Barcelona and Madrid, Geneva Business School brings Swiss excellence into a multicultural environment. Its learning model is based on project-based learning, where students apply real-world skills and tools to business projects from the very beginning of their studies. Furthermore, its faculty is made up of active professionals with experience in key sectors such as finance, marketing, consulting, and entrepreneurship, ensuring a curriculum closely aligned with real market challenges.

This year's graduation ceremony featured the special participation of two prominent figures in the business world, who shared with graduates their insights and advice on how to face their professional futures successfully. To guide students in this new chapter, Agustín Gómez, co-founder of Wallapop, and Francisco Campo, president of Planet Future Foundation, offered valuable advice aligned with the school's philosophy.

"These are the two simple things I want to share with my children-and with you-: first, knowing your greatest weakness will save you a lot of suffering. Second, discovering your natural talent will make it easier to find the places, projects, and people where you can shine," said Agustín Gómez during his keynote speech.

Francisco Campo, for his part, emphasized the importance of driving a positive and sustainable impact in the business and social environment, calling on graduates to apply their knowledge with a forward-thinking, committed, and transformative vision. "I'm honored to take part in this year's ceremony, inspiring the graduating students and helping them face their fears as they embark on this new stage of their lives," Campo stated.

The more than 168 graduates of this year's class come from over 40 different nationalities, reflecting the global character of the institution. Geneva Business School has become a bridge between international talent and the European business landscape. In this sense, the impact of the Swiss model is particularly relevant: the school's importance within the Spanish context becomes clearer when analyzing the country's capacity to attract and retain talent. According to the latest World Talent Ranking from the Institute for Management Development (IMD), which evaluates 64 countries, Spain ranks 32nd, far behind Switzerland, which once again tops the list. This ranking clearly shows that while Spain continues to struggle in becoming a talent hub, the Swiss model stands out as a differentiator.

In this context, Geneva Business School offers a clear solution: international-quality education from Spain, with a Swiss methodology and direct connection to the market. A strategic combination to prepare leaders capable of operating in global environments without having to leave the country to access top-tier education.

In addition to classroom instruction, the school promotes close collaboration with companies and organizations, encouraging internships, expert-led workshops, and activities that connect the academic world with the realities of the labor market. This dynamic allows students to integrate from day one into demanding and constantly evolving environments.

Another key pillar of Geneva Business School is its commitment to developing talent through motivation, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Students are encouraged to explore their potential, discover their purpose, and apply their skills in real-life contexts. In line with this mission, the event featured contributions from leaders in social impact and tech entrepreneurship.

The school's mission goes beyond training graduates with technical competencies: it aims to have a positive impact on future business leaders by combining a rigorous methodology with personalized attention, high-quality resources, and a clear focus on professional success.

