Harvard Business Review Analytic Services study in association with Infobip reveals the AI gap undermining customer experience

Global cloud communications platform Infobip has today released findings from a new study conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services (HBR-AS) revealing a sharp disconnect in customer experience (CX): while 93% of those surveyed from the HBR audience recognize the high importance of creating positive conversational experiences, only 36% believe their organization is highly effective at it. Even more striking, just 11% report they're highly effective using AI to deliver human-like conversations.

The untapped potential of AI in customer engagement

The report, "Conversational Experiences: The Untapped Potential of AI in Customer Engagement" highlights a gap between organizations' ambitions and execution: while many use SMS, messaging apps, email and chatbots at key points, most still fail to deliver the seamless, intuitive conversations customers expect.

"While everyone talks CX, almost no one delivers," said Ben Lewis, VP Marketing and Growth at Infobip. "When brands can't deliver meaningful, human-like conversations, they don't just lose efficiency they lose trust. It's time to rethink what customer experience really means in the AI era".

Why are so many organizations falling short?

The study identifies critical roadblocks standing between brands and the modern customer:

poor visibility of activity across all platforms (48%), difficulty capturing customer data across all stages of the customer journey (46%) and challenges integrating AI-powered features into communication platforms (44%). Nearly half cite a lack of best practices around using communication platforms (49%) and insufficient investment in advanced conversational technology (48%).

Improving conversational CX with automation, AI and integration

Encouragingly, companies recognize the need to close the gap. Over the next 12 months, when it comes to improving conversational experiences, 50% are prioritizing making processes more automated, 41% are prioritizing enhancing the use of AI in conversations, and 39% are prioritizing integration of communication platforms.

Infobip is leading that charge powering customer interactions that are automated, personalized and fully human at scale. "This isn't about tools it's about trust," said Lewis. "Every message, chatbot and notification should feel like it understands you. That's what we help brands deliver across every channel, at any scale."

For more information or to download the full report, visit https://www.infobip.com/harvard-business-review

