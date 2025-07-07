Researchers in Hungary have developed a model to calculate the optimal PV and battery storage balance to support the European grid in the next few years. They found that the cost-optimal range is at 530-880 GW of PV, combined with battery storage equivalent to 2. 5-7. 5% of the total intermittent capacity. A research team led by scientists from Hungary's REKK research center has examined the optimal level of battery storage required to balance the expected growth of PV capacity across Europe. They utilized an in-house developed European Power Market Model (EPMM), a unit commitment and economic ...

