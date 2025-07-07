Luxury Bookings Drive Strong Trading Following Cunard's 2027 Programme Launch

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has reported a significant uplift in demand following the launch of its 2027 programme, with a 55% increase in nights booked during the first seven days compared to the equivalent period for the 2026 launch.

Both the UK and North American markets contributed significantly to this success, with bookings up almost 50% in the UK and more than 100% in North America.

There has also been a notable surge in demand for Cunard's most exclusive luxury suites. Bookings for Queens Grill and Princess Grill suites rose by over 100% compared to the same launch period last year, reflecting growing global interest in Cunard's distinctive Grills experience.

Queen Mary 2's Transatlantic Crossings continue to perform strongly. This iconic route remains one of Cunard's most popular and continues to attract strong interest from guests around the world.

Summer 2027 programme

Cunard's latest programme of extraordinary voyages boasts 195 new itineraries across its iconic fleet, visiting 115 destinations in 32 countries between April 2027 and January 2028.

The new itineraries include 93 UNESCO World Heritage sites. And with 18 overnight port calls and 33 late-evening departures, the programme offers even more opportunities to explore the world.

The programme offers more variety and choice than ever before, with three of Cunard's iconic Queens offering roundtrip voyages from the UK for the first time since 2018 - increasing the capacity of Southampton departures by 54% year on year.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We're delighted with the response to our 2027 launch. It's wonderful to see so many guests choosing to sail with us, and the rise in bookings shows just how much people continue to value the Cunard experience. Demand for our Queens Grill and Princess Grill suites has been especially strong globally, which tells us that more guests are seeking the space, service, and thoughtful details that make our luxury Grills suites so special."

