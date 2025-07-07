Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Partnership with Gadgety Awards Powers New Recognition Platform for Global Tech Industry Leaders

IFA Berlin, the world's largest home and consumer technology trade show, today announced the launch of the inaugural IFA Innovation Awards, powered by the Gadgety Awards. This groundbreaking recognition program celebrates breakthrough innovations in design and engineering across the global technology landscape.

The IFA Innovation Awards will spotlight innovations from all areas of home and consumer technologies

An independent panel of international technology journalists and industry experts will evaluate and recognize standout innovations across 15 diverse categories, from sustainable technology and artificial intelligence to gaming, mobility, and smart home solutions.

"The IFA Innovation Awards will recognize the Best of IFA, rewarding the incredible progress being made in home and consumer technology. By highlighting best-in-class products from our 1,800+ exhibitors, IFA will help retailers, buyers, consumers, press and media identify the brands that are truly shaping how we live, work and play. We're excited to highlight the companies that are implementing AI and designing sustainable and accessible solutions for all" says James McGough, Managing Director at Clarion Events. IFA is part of the IFA Management GmbH which is a joint venture of the Clarion Events Group of companies (Clarion) and GFU Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH.

Helena Stone, CMO and judge at the Gadgety Awards, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: "This partnership with IFA represents a pivotal moment for recognizing innovation on a truly global scale. We're excited to bring our proven expertise in evaluating cutting-edge innovations to help establish the IFA Innovation Awards as the definitive benchmark for excellence in consumer technology."

Brian Kolb, CEO at the Gadgety Awards added: "The IFA Innovation Awards will deliver unparalleled brand exposure and credibility to winners on the world's largest consumer technology stage. When brands earn recognition through our rigorous evaluation process, they gain instant credibility that opens doors in global markets and amplifies their message across IFA's massive media network. This award becomes a powerful marketing asset that companies can leverage across all their channels - from packaging and retail presence to PR campaigns and investor presentations."

Comprehensive Recognition Program

The awards program is open to companies of all sizes - from Fortune 500 corporations to bold startups - with products launching between February 2025 and April 2026.

Winners receive:

Featured placement in the IFA Innovation Gallery, a high-visibility exhibit at IFA Berlin

in the IFA Innovation Gallery, a high-visibility exhibit at IFA Berlin Custom-designed physical award trophy celebrating their achievement

celebrating their achievement Official IFA certification boosting product credibility in global markets

boosting product credibility in global markets Enhanced brand presence across packaging, PR, retail, and digital campaigns

across packaging, PR, retail, and digital campaigns Global media exposure through IFA's extensive network reaching millions worldwide

Rigorous Evaluation Process

The awards employ a comprehensive judging methodology focusing on three core criteria: engineering and functionality, design and aesthetics, and uniqueness and innovation.

Recognition is awarded at three levels:

IFA Best of Category - Highest-rated products setting new industry benchmarks

- Highest-rated products setting new industry benchmarks IFA Innovation Award - Top-performing products showing outstanding innovation and market potential

- Top-performing products showing outstanding innovation and market potential IFA Next: Best of Startup Innovations - Most promising startups delivering disruptive technology

Award Categories and Timeline

Applications are now open through the IFA Awards portal, with submissions due by August 15, 2025. Products must be consumer technology or home appliances launching between February 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026. Companies do not need to exhibit at IFA 2025 to participate in the awards program.

About the Partnership

The IFA Innovation Awards are powered by Gadgety Awards LLC, ensuring independent, credible assessment of submitted innovations while leveraging IFA's global platform for maximum winner recognition and exposure.

