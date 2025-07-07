Philippine National Oil Co. is searching for a consultant to complete a feasibility study for a 7 MW solar project on a canal in northeastern Luzon. The deadline for applications is July 15. State-owned Philippine National Oil is running a consultancy tender to support the development of a 7 MW ground-mounted solar project. The tender details state that the solar array will be built at the Magapit Main Canal, located in the province of Cagayan which covers the northeastern tip of Luzon, the largest island of the Philippines. The chosen contractor will be responsible for a detailed feasibility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...