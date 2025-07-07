Anzeige
Montag, 07.07.2025
07.07.2025 11:45 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity 
07-Jul-2025 / 10:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 July 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
Issue of Equity 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that as a result of additional demand the Company has increased 
the size of the raise as announced by the Company on 4 July 2025 to GBP450,000 via the issue of a further 6,666,667 new 
Ordinary Shares in the Company on the same terms. 
 
Admission 
 
Application will be made for the 6,666,667 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange 
AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00 am on or around 11 July 2025. The new Ordinary 
Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. 
 
  
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
Following Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 234,252,222 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each. 
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 234,252,222. This figure may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their 
interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's 
Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
  
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
  
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 395142 
EQS News ID:  2166064 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2166064&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2025 05:12 ET (09:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
