Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity 07-Jul-2025 / 10:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 July 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Issue of Equity The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that as a result of additional demand the Company has increased the size of the raise as announced by the Company on 4 July 2025 to GBP450,000 via the issue of a further 6,666,667 new Ordinary Shares in the Company on the same terms. Admission Application will be made for the 6,666,667 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00 am on or around 11 July 2025. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Total Voting Rights Following Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 234,252,222 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 234,252,222. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: IOE TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 395142 EQS News ID: 2166064 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

