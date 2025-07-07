World-class participants included UFC's Dr. Duncan French, Gary Brecka, UFC fighter Michael Chandler, NASCAR driver Chad Finchum, HGTV host Sarah Baeumler, and Biohack Yourself Media's TereZa & Anthony Lolli

Explored the influence of electromagnetic environments on sleep, stress, physical recovery & cognition

Aires premiered video demonstration of the Company's performance-enhancing tech

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to optimize electromagnetic field (EMF) environments to support health and well-being, hosted two first-ever events in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25 and 26, 2025 (see event details below). Both events focused on how people can take an active role in designing and controlling their environment as a new pillar of wellness and health optimization. As part of the events, Aires premiered a video demonstrating the Company's performance-enhancing technology through data from brain scans and heart rate variability (HRV) when exposed to electromagnetic environments with and without the presence of Aires' environmental tuning products. The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/gx5EBrEhbYw. The Aires marketing team captured the exclusive conversations and interactions at both events, which will be repurposed as digital assets to support the Company's educational, brand awareness, and sales campaigns.





Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "For the first time, the conversation around health at UFC's International Fight Week included the invisible biological input that influences strength, stamina and recovery: our electromagnetic environment. Most people aren't aware that their electromagnetic environment - internal and external - is continually shaping their biology. They've also never seen scientific data showing how that environment can be proactively and precisely tuned to improve biological outcomes and performance. That's why we initiated and hosted these events. They're the latest example of Aires' commitment to educating people about how the invisible electromagnetic environment is a core pillar of health, just like other universally accepted biological factors such as water, sleep, movement, and nutrition. The importance of that message was reinforced by the enthusiastic participation of the world-class experts, specialists and peak performers that contributed and shared their knowledge. Our commitment is to continue making the invisible visible through events like these and through our marketing efforts so that more people, organizations and businesses learn how Aires can help transform the electromagnetic environments around us all to promote well-being."

Event #1: Demo Day Symposium at UFC's Performance Institute

The Demo Day Symposium was held at the UFC's Performance Institute (PI) during UFC's International Fight Week on Wednesday, June 25. The symposium's focus on the biological impacts of electromagnetic environments aligned with UFC PI's dedication to peak performance, recovery, and human potential. The event included a panel discussion with Aires CEO Josh Bruni, the PI's Vice President of Performance Dr. Duncan French, neuroscientist Dr. Dogris, and top athletes.

Event #2: Built For Brilliance Roundtable on Environmental Wellness

On Thursday, June 26, Aires hosted the Roundtable on Environmental Wellness in partnership with Biohack Yourself Media (https://www.biohackyourself.com/). The event explored the influence of environment - including electromagnetic environments and electromagnetic fields (EMFs) - on sleep, stress, physical recovery and cognition. The roundtable's conversation was hosted by Biohack Yourself Media's TereZa Lolli, and brought together leaders from the fields of peak performance, medicine, and environmental design, including:

Josh Bruni, Aires CEO

Gary Brecka, renowned human biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert

Michael Chandler, UFC Lightweight division fighter & father

Dr. Nicholas Dogris, health psychologist, neuroscientist & neurorehabilitation director at Florida-based FHE Health

Dr. Dan Rubin, board-certified naturopathic oncologist & owner/practitioner at Arizona-based Naturopathic Specialists, LLC

Sarah Baeumler, Environmental Architect, designer, creative entrepreneur & star/host of HGTV's series Renovation Island

Biohack Yourself Media's TereZa Lolli and Anthony Lolli, Publisher and Editor In Chief

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that optimize electromagnetic field (EMF) environments to support health and well-being.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at investors.airestech.com and airestech.com/blogs/emf-education.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

