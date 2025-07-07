Anzeige
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
07.07.2025 12:36 Uhr
Geekplus Europe GmbH: Geekplus wins prestigious IFOY Award for groundbreaking RoboShuttle project with Dr. Max Italia

DORTMUND, Germany, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), has been awarded with a the IFOY (International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year) Award under the category Integrated Customer Solution.

Geek+ has been awarded with the IFOY Award

The award, presented during the official IFOY Award Night gala in Dortmund on July 3, marks a major milestone in Geekplus history and reinforces our commitment to innovation. Recognized for the groundbreaking RoboShuttle project with Dr. Max Italy, this achievement highlights a significant step forward for robotics innovation in Europe.

This recognition highlights Geekplus' all-around excellence-from revolutionary product design and software innovation to flawless execution. The Dr. Max project stands out as a global benchmark, showcasing how automation can transform pharmaceutical logistics at scale.

"At Dr. Max, we are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation to better serve our customers. This award is a testament to what our ambition and technology can achieve together", said Stefano Verna, Supply Chain Director at Dr. Max Italia.

"Five years after our first IFOY award for the first RoboShuttle3, we've done it again-this time for its innovative evolution. This recognition reaffirms our leadership in robotics innovation" said Marie Peterson International Marketing Vice President at Geekplus.

The IFOY jury - composed of international logistics and robotics experts - praised Geekplus for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in warehouse automation, reaffirming our position as the world's No. 1 AMR vendor for six consecutive years. In addition to our award-winning project, Geekplus was also proudly nominated in three other categories: the Skycube Pallet-to-Person system, the GPlan smart simulation platform, and the RoboShuttle11 Tote-to-Person solution - showcasing the depth and versatility of our innovation.

With major European projects now cited as global references in the industry, Geekplus reaffirms its mission to lead the future of intelligent logistics-one award-winning innovation at a time.

About Geekplus

Geekplus?is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725495/Geekplus_Europe_GmbH.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725494/Geekplus_Logo.jpg

Geek+ Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekplus-wins-prestigious-ifoy-award-for-groundbreaking-roboshuttle-project-with-dr-max-italia-302498731.html

