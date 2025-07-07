Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its second quarter 2025 production results, as well as provide an operations and project development update, before market open, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ramp-up of the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the phased development of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over five times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex. Ivanhoe is exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries, as well as expanding and further defining its high-grade Makoko, Kiala, and Kitoko copper discoveries as the company's next major development projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257923

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.