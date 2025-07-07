Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before market opens on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The company will host a webcast at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET), to discuss the results and provide a business update. The prepared remarks by Enric Asunción, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Luis Boada, Chief Financial Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session.

Please visit this link, which is also accessible on the 'Events Presentations' section of the company's investor relations website, investors.wallbox.com, to register for and join the webcast. A replay of the webcast following the event and the accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the same link and available for future download.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707893152/en/

Contacts:

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Michael Wilhelm

Corporate Development IR

Investors@wallbox.com

+34 607 653 910

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Albert Cabanes

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com

+34 637 582 716