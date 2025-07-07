Coder Unveils Enterprise-Grade Platform for Self-Hosted AI Development Environments

Coder's latest release enables AI agents to become a practical and secure reality for enterprise software development teams

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Today, Coder, the AI software development company, introduces a major platform upgrade designed specifically for enterprise teams working with AI coding agents. This release brings secure, practical AI-assisted coding into everyday enterprise software development workflows, bridging the gap between promising AI technologies and real-world use.

The launch marks the next chapter in Coder's mission to make agentic AI a safe, trusted, and integral part of every software development lifecycle. With today's announcement, Coder is introducing AI cloud development environments (CDEs) that combine full-featured IDEs, dynamic policy governance, and seamless agent orchestration - all within enterprise-controlled infrastructure.

"How engineers develop is growing and evolving quickly, especially as we introduce Claude Code internally," said Jacqueline Lee, Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic. "With Coder's flexible architecture, we can seamlessly support developer environments for both humans and AI agents while keeping our engineers productive."

Removing the friction for AI in the enterprise

As AI transforms how code is written, tested, and shipped, enterprises face a daunting challenge: infrastructure built for humans isn't built for agents. Agents need secure environments, granular permissions, fast boot times, and full toolchain access - all while maintaining governance and compliance.

"The future of software development is clear: human developers collaborating with autonomous coding agents," said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. "The latest frontier models have demonstrated the potential of agentic coding, while also revealing a key requirement: each agent needs its own secure development environment. Yet today's solutions often lack the enterprise-grade security, auditability, and flexibility that organizations demand. With our latest release, Coder empowers enterprises to bring AI out of the lab and into production, ensuring velocity without compromising security or control."

Coder's upgraded platform is enhanced with new agentic AI and human productivity capabilities:

AI Workspaces : Fully isolated, ephemeral environments where AI agents and developers work side-by-side with full context and control.

Agent Boundaries : A dual-firewall model to precisely scope agent access, ensuring security without degrading productivity.

Coder Tasks : A unified interface for running and managing AI agents with full context, isolation, and control.

Prebuilt Workspaces : Development starts instantly on any branch, eliminating setup time for both agents and humans.

Coder Desktop: A local companion app that connects remote workspaces to native tools, enabling tasks that browser IDEs can't support, like desktop apps or offline work.

Dynamic Parameters: Intelligent workspace creation forms that flex to user input, enforce policy, and eliminate Terraform sprawl.

This release also introduces a redesigned Coder Registry, a marketplace of community and official modules and templates for sharing and managing secure, enterprise-ready dev environments, with built-in modules that accelerate time-to-value for popular AI agents like Claude Code.

Launch Week: July 7-11, 2025

To celebrate the release, Coder is hosting a virtual Launch Week with daily product reveals, technical deep-dives, and demos. Register now at launch.coder.com.

About Coder

Coder is the AI software development company leading the future of autonomous coding. Coder helps teams build fast, stay secure, and scale with control by combining AI coding agents and human developers in one trusted workspace. Coder's award-winning self-hosted Cloud Development Environment (CDE) gives enterprises the power to govern, audit, and accelerate software development without trade-offs. Learn more at coder.com.

