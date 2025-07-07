Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that EPB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a recognized leader in innovation within the utility industry, is expanding its existing partnership with Tantalus to deploy TRUSense Ethernet Gateways ("TEGs") across its service territory. Commencing during the summer of this year, EPB is planning to deploy an initial 20,000 TEGs over the next five years. Under the agreement with Tantalus, EPB has an option to purchase additional TEGs during the term of the contract and will also be updating a portion of its existing metering infrastructure to the latest generation of Tantalus' technology.

EPB served as a member of Tantalus' TRUSense Gateway advisory committee to support its ongoing commitment to leverage advanced technology for its automated distribution grid and enhance operational efficiency. Tantalus' TEGs will seamlessly integrate with EPB's existing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network and support EPB's metering infrastructure with advanced power quality insights while simultaneously supporting broadband services.

"Tantalus worked closely with us, listened to our needs, and developed a solution capable of supporting multiple use cases, making it an ideal choice for forward-thinking utilities," said Jim Glass, Assistant Vice President of Smart Grid Operations at EPB. "The TRUSense Ethernet Gateway equips our advanced automated grid to remain on the cutting edge and continue delivering reliable, resilient power to our community."

The EPB deployment demonstrates the scalability and effectiveness of the TRUSense Gateway in addressing the evolving needs of utilities. TRUSense Gateways, which include options for fiber, ethernet or cellular connectivity, offer utilities an accelerated path to grid modernization by providing granular access to critical data, which helps utilities improve the resiliency, efficiency and reliability of their distribution system.

"Our ongoing relationship with EPB is another example of our commitment to customer-driven product development, and we're grateful to the utility's team for their continued contributions to our customer advisory committee," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "This landmark deployment underscores the ability of Tantalus to support utilities in transforming their operations through advanced technology and accelerating their grid modernization efforts."

For more information about Tantalus and the TRUSense Gateway, please visit https://tantalus.com/trusense-gateway/. For additional details about EPB, visit https://epb.com/.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.

