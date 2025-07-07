Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") Technical Report for AMEX's 100% owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec, Canada, with an effective date of May 21, 2025 (the "Report"). Report results were previously announced in AMEX's news release dated May 21, 2025.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc. are responsible for the overall Report which was prepared in collaboration with Laurentia Exploration Inc. The Qualified Persons ("QPs"), as defined under NI 43-101, are Antoine Yassa, P.Geo., Charles Spath, M.Sc., P.Geo., Yungang Wu, M.Sc., P.Geo., Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D.

The Report is available on Company's website (www.amexexploration.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Key Highlights of the Updated MRE were:

Mineral Resource Estimate: All constrained Zones contain 1.615 Moz Measured & Indicated Resources at 6.14 g/t Au in 8.183 Mt and an Inferred Resource of 698 koz at 4.31 g/t Au in 5.044 Mt

All constrained Zones Measured & Indicated Resources at in 8.183 Mt and an Inferred Resource of at in 5.044 Mt Champagne Zone (formerly the High Grade Zone) contains resources of 831 koz of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at a grade of 16.20 g/t Au in 1.594 Mt and 128 koz of Inferred at a grade of 9.83 g/t Au in 406 kt.

(formerly the High Grade Zone) contains resources of of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at a grade of in and of Inferred at a grade of in 172% increase in Measured & Indicated Resources over the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate, with a 43% increase in grade realized.

over the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate, with a increase in grade realized. Estimates based on high-grade, selective narrow vein mining operation approach

Additional Mineral Resource potential: to expand the deposits in all directions for future Mineral Resource estimation. With a land package increase from 45.6 to 197.5 square kilometers ("km2") providing additional new targets to be explored. See press release dated March 25, 2025.

Table 1: Summary of total Mineral Resources at the Perron Project





OPEN PIT

CONSTRAINED UNDERGROUND

CONSTRAINED TOTAL



CoG = 0.40 g/t Au CoG = 1.40 g/t Au Zone Class Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au Au k g/t koz k g/t koz kt g/t koz Total Meas 48 1.10 2 333 14.20 152 382 12.54 154 Ind 2,520 3.16 256 5,281 7.10 1,205 7,801 5.83 1,461 M&I 2,569 3.12 258 5,614 7.52 1,357 8,183 6.14 1,615 Inf 1,044 2.02 68 4,000 4.90 631 5,044 4.31 698

Note: A vast increase in the amount of M&I Mineral Resources has been realized in the updated MRE due to multiple factors including manually smoothing classification solids after algorithmic classification and increased geological understanding and continuity.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project comprises 117 contiguous claims (45.18 km²) and hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent Perron West Project-which includes 48 claims (17.37 km²) in Quebec and 35 claims (134.55 km²) in Ontario-the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 197.52 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 20 minutes from an airport, and approximately 8 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several milling operations owned by major gold producers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, planned exploration programs, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with exploration programs, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257917

SOURCE: Amex Exploration Inc.