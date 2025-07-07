The Italian authorities have opened a tender to support the deployment of about 50 MW of floating PV capacity. From pv magazine Italy Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the Italian energy agency, has launched a tender to support the deployment of around 50?MW of floating PV capacity. The tender is the first of its kind and also includes biogas and biomass project allocations. For floating PV systems, the ceiling tariff is €0. 090 ($0. 11)/kWh for installations between 1?kW and 300?kW, and €0. 0728/kWh for systems above 1?MW. Developers must submit their project proposals by Sept. 5. The procurement ...

