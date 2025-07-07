On June 26, the construction of the world's largest power generation-side energy storage project in Ulan Chab, Inner Mongolia, officially began. This 1 GW/6 GWh project, using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology, aims to enhance grid stability and support China's renewable energy transition. From ESS News The construction of the world's largest power generation-side electrochemical energy storage project, located in Ulan Chab, Inner Mongolia, officially began on June 26. The project, with a total planned capacity of 1 GW/6 GWh, is expected to play a pivotal role in stabilizing the region's ...

