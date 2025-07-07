Lotgering brings over two decades of leadership experience in IT services and telecommunications.

Her career spans senior roles at The Orange Group and Microsoft.

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, today announced the appointment of Anne-Sophie Lotgering as the new Chief Executive Officer for Europe at NTT DATA, Inc., effective 1 September 2025. Lotgering succeeds Chieri Kimura and will report directly to NTT DATA, Inc. President and Global CEO, Abhijit Dubey. She will also join NTT DATA, Inc.'s Executive Leadership Team.

Lotgering brings over two decades of leadership experience in IT services and telecommunications, with a strong track record in B2B2C and B2B sales, digital marketing and transformation. She joins NTT DATA from Proximus NXT IT where she served as CEO, overseeing the IT integration of B2B operations across the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium. Her recent achievements include the successful unification of multiple subsidiaries into a single, agile organization, strategically aligned with high-growth sectors such as cloud, cybersecurity and data.

Her career spans senior roles at The Orange Group and Microsoft, where she was General Manager at Microsoft Services for Central and Eastern Europe. Lotgering also brings extensive board experience across both non-profit and for-profit organizations.

"Anne-Sophie's visionary leadership and wealth of experience in driving digital transformation will play a key role in accelerating our growth and innovation in Europe," said Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO, NTT DATA, Inc. "Her strong track record in delivering profitable growth through strategic client initiatives, along with her deep expertise in transformation and change leadership, makes her an outstanding addition to our team. We're thrilled to welcome her to NTT DATA as we continue to scale innovation and deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients."

"I am very excited to be joining NTT DATA on September 1st as part of Abhijit Dubey's management team to further drive client centricity, sustainable growth and thought leadership in Europe," said Lotgering. "I cannot wait to meet our clients, partners, and employees and help drive the next era of digital and data transformation."

Lotgering holds both a Master's and Bachelor's degree in History of Art from Sorbonne University in Paris. Based in Belgium, she is bilingual in French and English, and conversational in both Dutch and German.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

Visit us at nttdata.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707828272/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Marine Parmentier

Head of External Communications, Europe

Marine.parmentier@nttdata.com