PR Newswire
07.07.2025 13:06 Uhr
FUTUREDIAL INCORPORATED: FutureDial Launches SMART Receive Automation -- AI-Driven Receiving Cell for the Circular Supply Chain

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial builds on the success of its SMART Receive platform with SMART Receive Automation (SRA), the industry's fastest and most comprehensive mixed-load receiving cell, developed in partnership with another best-of-breed robotics innovator, Greystone Data Solutions. Leveraging advanced AI/ML, SRA automatically ingests inbound device volumes, inspects, charges, connects, clears, and routes each unit-no prep required.

FutureDial Logo

"Our original SMART Receive has been incredibly well-accepted by the marketplace, processing millions of devices worldwide, and now SRA takes us to an entirely new level," said Frank Harbist, CEO of FutureDial. "This breakthrough innovation combines the best of FutureDial and Greystone and embodies our vision of partnering with top ecosystem providers to deliver compelling customer solutions."

Key SRA Capabilities & Continuous Learning:

  • Packaging & AI Inspection: AI-based automation detects box damage and device defects (cracks, bent frames, swollen batteries, damaged ports).
  • Port Connection: AI-based automation auto-docs the USB-C, Lightning, or Micro-USB and manages power.
  • Continuous Learning: Self-tuning AI - ML feedback loops sustain >99% routing accuracy.
  • Hands-Free Communication: Supports Android ADB and iOS Trust without intervention.
  • Rule-Driven Workflow: Customers configure exception rules (e.g., bent device - choose to clear data or skip port connection) based on device condition.
  • Recovery Logic: Retries zero-power or recovery-mode devices automatically.
  • Seamless Integration: Pushes results to any ERP/WMS or via FutureDial's Cloud Management Console (CMC).
  • Boost Productivity: Boosts throughput by up to 400% by shifting receiving, inspection, and connection tasks from humans to machines.

"By combining our AI-based Robotic Automation expertise with FutureDial's software and device-processing leadership, we're redefining what's possible in reverse logistics," said Tu Nguyen, CEO of Greystone Data Solutions. "We're extremely proud to be closely partnering with FutureDial on joint solutions that transform the industry."

See FutureDial at Mobile Disrupt 2025 in Miami on July 8-9:

  • Booth C24 - Video of SMART Receive Automation
  • SMART Test demos - Our globally deployed test automation machine in action
  • Interactive Q&A - Meet FutureDial & Greystone leadership
  • Schedule a Meeting at Mobile Disrupt 2025

About FutureDial
FutureDial pioneers AI-enhanced device processing solutions for carriers, insurers, retailers, and refurbishers. FutureDial delivers sustainable, ultra-efficient reverse-logistics workflows worldwide through modular technology and key partnerships. Learn more at www.futuredial.com.

Media Contact:
Brad Treese
Vice President of Marketing & Business Development
btreese@futuredial.com
+1.415.623.8000

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722298/FutureDial_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futuredial-launches-smart-receive-automation--ai-driven-receiving-cell-for-the-circular-supply-chain-302498461.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
