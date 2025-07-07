Anzeige
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
07.07.2025
ICCPP GROUP: VOOPOO Unveils ARGUS Matrix: Curved Full Screen, Cyber-Futuristic Design, and Unmatched Performance

SHENZHEN, China, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICCPP, a global leader in vaping technology, has unveiled its newest creation: the VOOPOO ARGUS Matrix - the first POD to feature a curved full screen and dynamic cyber-futuristic visuals that revolutionize vaping. With its sleek, cyber-aesthetic design, the ARGUS Matrix offers a truly futuristic vaping experience, combining style and substance like never before.

A Futuristic, Stylish Appearance

The ARGUS Matrix boasts a bold, eye-catching design featuring a revolutionary curved full screen display that wraps around the device's front and sides. Its metallic iridescence, achieved through IML film design, creates a distinctly futuristic, high-tech aesthetic. Dynamic cyber-futuristic lighting-inspired by circuit boards-flows to the 3D exposed chip, making you feel like you're holding a miniature cyber metropolis: cool, dynamic, and immersive. This fusion of form and function elevates the ARGUS Matrix to a true work of art.

ARGUS Matrix: Cyber Into Next Future

The Ultimate Vaping Experience

At the heart of the ARGUS Matrix is the ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge V2, powered by iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology. This advanced technology ensures consistent and steady flavor delivery, while the leak-proof design guarantees up to 30 days of reliable performance. With an impressive 100 mL e-liquid endurance, this cartridge ensures long-lasting enjoyment and convenience, making it perfect for those who prioritize both convenience and uncompromising quality in their vaping experience.

Power, Endurance, and Customization

The ARGUS Matrix is equipped with a powerful 1350 mAh battery and 30 W output, offering long-lasting battery life and explosive vapor with intense flavor. With button-adjustable wattage and a 3-level precision airflow system, it provides a personalized vaping experience for MTL or RDL draws.

Additionally, the device is fully compatible with the ARGUS Pod Family Cartridges. Further enhancing versatility, the included ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge V2 in the kit is also compatible with the entire ARGUS Pod Family. This provides seamless switching between devices and cartridges, offering added convenience.

VOOPOO strives to bring futuristic design and high performance to the vaping world, and the ARGUS Matrix is a perfect representation of this vision. Combining aesthetic innovation, long-lasting performance, and unbeatable flavor, the ARGUS Matrix sets a new standard for POD devices in the industry.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725003/ARGUS_Matrix_Cyber_Into_Next_Future.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voopoo-unveils-argus-matrix-curved-full-screen-cyber-futuristic-design-and-unmatched-performance-302498615.html

