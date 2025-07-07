ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, has been honoured in the first half of 2025 with a number of business awards, recognising the company's leadership position in the clinical research industry, cutting-edge innovation, its efforts in inclusion and sustainability, and as an employer of choice.

Acknowledging ICON's leadership in the application of innovative AI technologies in the industry, the organisation won the AI Project of the Year Award at the Analytics AI Awards. The award honoured ICON's secure, enterprise-grade AI Assistant that streamlines work across functions, enabling faster insights, automating tasks, and scaling decision support through large language models (LLMs), with several agents live and thousands of global users onboarded.

ICON was also recognised as a Top-Rated Company for Women in the 2025 Ambition Box Employee Choice Awards. This recognition is based on feedback shared by ICON employees in India and reflects the inclusive culture the company strives to foster through its ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where women can thrive, lead, and grow.

In Asia Pacific, the company was awarded Best CRO in APAC at the 2025 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards. The awards honour outstanding achievements in Asian bioprocessing, logistics, supply chain management, and clinical trials, celebrating current industry leaders while inspiring future innovators. ICON's award recognises the organisation and its employees' outstanding efforts and positive contribution in the APAC region.

At the PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year awards, recognising the talent and passion of clinical researchers from across the globe, ICON boasted over 30 employees who received gold, silver, and bronze awards or who were nominated as finalists.

In recognition of the progress the company has made in sustainability, ICON was included on two TIME Magazine rankings: "World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2025" and "World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025". In the former list, which compiles companies who demonstrate both outstanding financial and environmental performance, ICON featured at number 57 out of 500 companies, and was listed as the highest CRO globally and the second highest Irish-based organisation. In the latter list, which ranks the world's 500 most sustainable companies based on their public commitment to, and progress toward, sustainability targets, ICON was included as one of only four CROs, and one of nine Irish companies.

Steve Cutler, CEO, ICON commented: "These achievements once again recognise the dedication of our employees, who go above and beyond every day to deliver the best value to our customers. This is further reflected in the recognition our teams have received in the AI and sustainability space, and well-earned acknowledgement for how we are driving innovation for the future of clinical research and the planet."

