Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam's interim report Jan-Jun 2025

January 1-June 30, 2025

The equity/assets ratio amounted to 43 percent (45) and the loan-to-value ratio was 48 percent (46).

Investment in new construction and reconstruction of properties amounted to SEK 1,052 million compared to SEK 1,139 million in the corresponding period last year.

On closing day, 1,038 apartments were under construction.

Rental income amounted to SEK 1,561 million (1,457).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 658 million (563).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 337 million (-21).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -435 million (92).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 532 million (570) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 557 million (408), equivalent to SEK 0.9 per share (0.6).

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 58.30, compared to SEK 57.50 on December 31, 2024.

April 1-June 30, 2025

Rental income amounted to SEK 790 million (737).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 344 million (294).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 214 million (-6).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -534 million (-146).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -16 million (74), equivalent to SEK -0.0 per share (0.1).

Comment from Hans Wallenstam, CEO:

"Wallenstam is very stable - even in a time characterized by uncertainty in the world around us. We are focusing on what we can influence, and what we can actually influence, we are doing it really well. Income from property management increased by 17 percent to SEK 658 million and net operating income increased by 7 percent to SEK 1,185 million compared to the same period last year - this shows that our business is functioning well. It is precisely at times like these that our long-term choices are really tested."

"Demand for our apartments is still strong - we have no vacancies at all. It is clear that our strategy of "location, location, location" is delivering results. Today, it is not just about which city you operate in, but also exactly where, at a micro level. This is something we have focused on for many years and we have adapted our holdings accordingly. Even on the commercial side, we see that our strategy is delivering results, demand is stable and our letting operations are working well."

