Biotage AB: Delisting of Biotage AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that Biotage AB (publ) will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Contacts

About Biotage

Biotage is a global supplier and solutions partner to a wide range of customers within Drug Discovery and Development and Analytical Testing. With expertise in separation and purification technology and leveraging intelligent workflow solutions, the group aims to be the best partner advancing health solutions.

Headquartered in Sweden, Biotage operates globally serving over 80 countries. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (BIOT).

