Allot Signs Landmark Deal with Tier 1 EMEA Telecom Operator, Valued at Tens of Millions of Dollars

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that it has signed an agreement valued at tens of millions of dollars to provide an integrated network intelligence and cybersecurity solution to a Tier-1 telecom operator in EMEA for their converged mobile and fixed network.

The multi-year agreement includes Allot Smart solutions for Traffic Management, Policy & Charging Control, Network Visibility and Analytics and a set of cybersecurity services including DDoS attack protection, anti-botnet and reputation protection. The solution will be based on the recently launched SG Tera-III platform, the highest capacity multiservice gateway in the telecommunications market.

"This is a major customer win for Allot, the largest in five years, and is pivotal in our journey as we continue to expand our security and network intelligence presence across EMEA" said Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot. "We are excited with this new partnership as we leverage our unique technological advantages and core expertise to support all customer requirements as we progress with our 'security-first' strategy."

The integrated Allot solutions will offer services, including cybersecurity services, for fixed fiber as well as mobile 5G and 4G networks, on a unified service gateway platform. The combination of solutions to be provided by Allot are designed to reduce the telecom operator's access bandwidth costs, defer capacity expansion, cut OPEX through automation and assure high QoE for the operator's customers.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



