Surge Copper Corp.: Surge Copper Announces $6.4 Million Equity Financing to Support Progress to Pre-Feasibility and EA Readiness at Berg

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered equity financing of up to $6.4 million (the "Offering") to support the next phase of development at its flagship Berg Project. The Company is targeting completion of a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") and commencement of early-stage permitting activities, including Environmental Assessment ("EA") readiness preparation, as part of its 2025 work program. Planning for these initiatives is well underway, with technical scoping, team resourcing, and strategic frameworks being finalized. The Offering is anchored by strong participation from existing shareholders, including a strategic investor increasing its ownership to up to 19.9%.