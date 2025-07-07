Epson Unveils Full Line of Seventh Generation EcoTank Cartridge-Free Supertank Printing Solutions

New EcoTank ET-3950 and ET-4950 Join Line of EcoTank Models

Delivering Seven Generations of Innovation and Performance

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. is setting a new standard for printing with the launch of the all-new seventh generation of EcoTank® cartridge-free models, the number one best-selling Supertank† printer.* The EcoTank ET-3950 and EcoTank ET-4950 join the EcoTank ET-2980 as the newest innovations from a recognized leader in photographic printing. Combining simplicity with a modern design, the new solutions are designed for reliability and deliver incredible value for busy families and home offices.

"With over 100 million units sold globally,1 Epson EcoTank stands as a testament to our philosophy of efficient, compact and precise engineering," said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "Across seven generations of innovation, we've continuously improved EcoTank to quality print solution to provide what matters most to our customers - convenient, cost-efficient and stress-free printing."

Designed for Busy Families and Home Offices

With enough ink in the box to last up to three years,2 the EcoTank ET-3950 and ET-4950 enable users to enjoy affordable color printing without the hassle of frequently replacing ink cartridges. Each replacement ink bottle set is equivalent to about 80 individual cartridges3 ensuring zero cartridge waste. Designed to be simple and error-free, refilling ink is a breeze with large ink tanks and uniquely keyed EcoFit bottles - no mess, no stress and no ink bottle mix-ups. Powered by PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, the new models offer professional-grade reliability and feature unique permanent printheads engineered to last the life of the printer.

EcoTank printers feature advanced technology that enhances both performance and print quality, making them ideal choices for home office printing, including content created by AI. The ET-3950 and ET-4950 offer fast 18 black/9 color ISO ppm4 print speeds with zero warmup time, an Auto Document Feeder, a high-capacity 250-sheet paper tray, auto duplex printing and scanning, and a 2.4" color display for easy navigation. Featuring built-in USB and Apple® AirPrint connectivity, plus qualification under the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Agile Multiband standard, the printers deliver a seamless wireless experience. With the user-friendly Epson Smart Panel® app,5 users can easily print, scan and more directly from their wireless mobile devices.6 The ET-4950 also includes fax and a touchscreen.

Additional Printer Features



EcoTank ET-2980 EcoTank ET-3950 EcoTank ET-4950 Replacement Ink Yields -

8,500 pages black/6,500 color 7 ? ? ? Fast Print Speeds with Zero

Warmup Time 15 black/8 color ISO ppm4 18 black/9 color ISO ppm4 18 black/9 color ISO ppm4 Auto Document Feeder (ADF) N/A ? ? Color Display for Easy

Navigation 1.44" color LCD 2.4" color LCD 2.4" color LCD

touchscreen Reliable Auto Duplex Printing ? Plus auto duplex

scanning Plus auto duplex

scanning

Pricing, Availability and Support

The EcoTank ET-3950 ($419.99 MSRP) and EcoTank ET-4950 ($499.99 MSRP) are available in-store and online8 at Office Depot, Staples, Best Buy, Micro Center, Nebraska Furniture Mart, BrandsMart, AAFES, B&H Photo, Target, Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, BJ's, and Amazon. The ET-3950 comes in a white design and the ET-4950 comes in both black and white designs. For more information regarding the new solution, visit https://epson.com/ecotank-home-office-printers.

*Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Inkjet SF and MF Printers Combined, Refillable Tank Included, Dollar & Unit Sales, 12 ME Jan 2025. †Supertank printers are defined as refillable ink tank printers.

1 Worldwide 2011 - 10/2024.

2 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 150 pages.

3 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of March 2025.

4 Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit epson.com/printspeed

5 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply.

6 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit epson.com/connect

7 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

8 Subject to change.

EPSON, EcoTank, Epson Smart Panel, and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EcoFit is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. AirPrint and Apple are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.