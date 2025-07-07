ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.: ZhongAn Online Completed US$500 Million H Share Placement to Fuel Strategic Growth

HONG KONG, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. ("ZhongAn" or the "Company"; HKEX: 6060) announced on July 4 the successful completion of its H share placement, raising gross proceeds of approximately HK$3.92 billion (US$500 million). This marks the Company's first equity financing since its 2017 IPO and signifies a major milestone in advancing its growth strategy.

A total of 215 million new H shares were issued at HK$18.25 per share, representing approximately 12.76% of the Company's enlarged share capital. The placement achieved significant market recognition as the largest 100% primary placement globally by a fintech company in 2025 year-to-date; the largest primary placement by an insurance company in Hong Kong in the past decade; and the largest equity placement in Hong Kong's financial sector in the last three years.

Net proceeds from the placement will strengthen ZhongAn's capital base to accelerate its business development:

60% will be used for its insurance underwriting and asset management businesses;

30% will be used to support its investment in fintech innovations; and

the remaining 10% will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Board of Directors of ZhongAn stated: "This successful placement is a transformative step in ZhongAn's evolution. The capital infusion empowers our dual-engine strategy-driving core insurance growth while scaling technology-driven solutions. Through disciplined deployment, we will further unlock synergies at the intersection of finance and technology, delivering sustainable value to stakeholders."

The placement underscores robust investor confidence in ZhongAn's vision to redefine insurance and finance through digital innovation.

About ZhongAn:

As the first internet-based InsurTech company in China, ZhongAn redefines insurance with cutting-edge technology and innovative business models. The Company operates on a dual-engine "Insurance + Technology" strategy, embedding technology end-to-end across the insurance value chain. This deep integration empowers underwriting, distribution, and service innovation while unlocking new efficiencies. By leveraging users' digital lifestyles through proprietary platforms and ecosystem partners, ZhongAn delivers innovative, accessible insurance solutions tailored to evolving protection needs. Its ecosystem-centric approach creates sustainable value for users while redefining industry standards.

