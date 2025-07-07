QuidelOrtho Corporation: QuidelOrtho Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointments of Senior Vice Presidents for Global Quality and Clinical & Regulatory Affairs

New executives bring deep expertise to elevate quality and accelerate innovation across global operations

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company" or "QuidelOrtho"), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, has appointed two industry-leading executives to its leadership team. Devon Burek joins the Company as Senior Vice President of Global Quality, and Sergio Gadaleta joins as Senior Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. These hires reflect the Company's continued investment in operational excellence, product quality and regulatory innovation to support global growth.

As SVP of Global Quality, Burek will lead the Company's quality organization with a focus on creating a streamlined, global approach that elevates product quality and enhances operational effectiveness. Prior to joining the Company, Burek spent over two decades at Roche in quality leadership roles across diagnostics and R&D.

"Devon brings a rare combination of scientific insight and enterprise-wide quality expertise," said Phil McLellan, Chief Operations Officer, QuidelOrtho. "She is exactly the kind of leader we need to drive long-term impact as we pursue continual innovation to develop and refine high-quality products and solutions that provide the speed, accuracy and accessibility our customers need across the healthcare ecosystem."

Gadaleta, as SVP of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, will lead QuidelOrtho's global clinical trial strategy, regulatory submissions, and engagement with regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and global health agencies. His experiences span senior roles at BD, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, and the FDA. He holds a PhD in chemistry and is recognized for his ability to drive innovation while navigating complex global regulations.

"Sergio's scientific rigor and strategic mindset make him an important addition to our team," said Jonathan Siegrist, Executive Vice President of R&D and Chief Technology Officer, QuidelOrtho. "His leadership will be instrumental in guiding our innovations through clinical and regulatory pathways and into the hands of healthcare providers worldwide."

As we continue driving productivity and efficiency within our R&D team, these additions underscore QuidelOrtho's commitment to building a high-performance organization rooted in scientific excellence, customer trust and global scale.

