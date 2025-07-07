MediQuant Expands DataArk Platform to Support Ambulatory Facilities with Launch of CommunityArk

The new module delivers a cost-effective, secure, robust data archive for small hospitals and ambulatory providers.

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / MediQuant, LLC, a leader in cloud-based data archiving and interoperability solutions for hospitals and health systems, today announced the launch of CommunityArk, a new module of the company's flagship DataArk® product platform.

CommunityArk offers small hospitals and ambulatory facilities a cost-effective, accelerated pathway to archive legacy Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records (AEMRs) and other applications while maintaining full access to legal medical records in a secure, HIPAA-compliant environment.

Seamless Integration with DataArk

By integrating CommunityArk into the DataArk platform, MediQuant enables healthcare organizations to:

Access archived data from both systems through a single application interface

Retire aging applications without sacrificing data accessibility or user experience

Avoid the ongoing expense of legacy licensing, maintenance, and support agreements

A Smarter Path to Retiring Legacy Applications

"With CommunityArk, we're addressing a critical gap in the market by providing health systems and ambulatory providers with a practical, scalable path for decommissioning legacy applications without compromising access to patient data," said Jim Jacobs, President and CEO of MediQuant.

He continued, "In an environment where many healthcare organizations face constant pressure to evolve their technology, we're eliminating the historical compromises around cost, speed, and access. CommunityArk reflects our broader vision to simplify data complexity and empower healthcare organizations to move forward with confidence while staying focused on delivering patient care."

Built for Flexibility and Scalability

Built as a fully integrated module within the DataArk platform, CommunityArk offers:

Faster deployment timelines

Reduced operational costs through a scalable, cost-effective solution

Secure, HIPAA-compliant management of legacy data across multiple applications

A unified interface to access data from both CommunityArk and DataArk repositories, streamlining workflows and enhancing the user experience for clinicians and HIM teams

The initial release of CommunityArk includes new capabilities that allow users to retrieve and view data from both CommunityArk and DataArk repositories through a single, interface.

Designed to Meet Diverse Healthcare Needs

CommunityArk is designed to meet the needs of both enterprise health systems with ambulatory facilities and standalone ambulatory practices, including Management Services Organizations (MSOs).

Whether supporting transitions to platforms like Epic Community Connect or helping smaller practices retire legacy applications, CommunityArk provides a scalable, affordable solution that ensures uninterrupted access to critical data.

For enterprise systems, CommunityArk helps rapidly decommission legacy ambulatory EMRs while preserving access through the familiar DataArk environment.

For standalone ambulatory groups, it offers an affordable, scalable option to retire legacy systems without disrupting ongoing clinical or administrative operations.

Proven Success: California-based Nonprofit

MediQuant recently partnered with a California-based nonprofit managed care organization to support its migration to Epic Community Connect. CommunityArk was successfully deployed to facilitate the system's multi-facility transition, ensuring seamless access to legacy data throughout the process.

Over the course of 12 months, legacy data from 95 facilities and more than 2,000 medical, dental, and mental health providers was archived and made accessible through rolling go-lives aligned with each facility's Epic activation.

"This project demonstrates how CommunityArk can scale to support complex ambulatory transitions while keeping legacy data accessible and secure," said Shawn Fergason, Chief Technology Officer at MediQuant. "By aligning the archive schedule with each site's go-live, we ensured providers had uninterrupted access to critical historical records as they adopted their new EHR."

For more information on CommunityArk, visit: https://go.mediquant.com/request-demo-community-ark

About MediQuant

Founded in 1999, MediQuant is a leader in enterprise active archiving and interoperability solutions for hospitals and health systems. The Company's flagship product, DataArk, allows health systems to maintain access to relevant clinical, financial, and administrative data, ensuring that valuable data required for patient care and compliance is within reach. With decades of experience successfully executing data conversions and archives across virtually all major EMR, EHR, ERP and Patient Accounting software vendors, MediQuant serves 250+ individual health systems, which represent more than 1,100 hospital and physician practice customers.

For more information, visit www.mediquant.com.

