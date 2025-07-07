Living Security Launches "Free Summer Content Series" to Keep Cybersecurity Awareness Hot All Season Long

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the launch of its Security Awareness & Training (SAT) Free Summer Content Series , an open-access, expertly crafted content series to keep security front and center during the often-quiet summer months.

Running July 7 through August 29, the series delivers eight weeks of bite-sized, high-impact training modules - each tackling timely cybersecurity topics in a fun, engaging format designed to meet today's fast-moving workplace needs.

SAT refers to the programs organizations implement to educate employees on cyber threats and safe behaviors. But traditional SAT often falls short, focusing on compliance over impact, and relying on dated content that fails to resonate with modern teams. Living Security's SAT approach is different. It's designed to change behavior, not just check a box.

This campaign comes at a time when organizations are rethinking how they manage human cyber risk. Recent research from the Cyentia Institute reveals that just 10% of employees are responsible for 73% of risky behavior, while 78% of users are actively helping to reduce risk through vigilant actions. These findings highlight a powerful opportunity: with the right training, security teams can focus efforts where they matter most by amplifying positive behaviors and minimizing the actions that lead to exposure.

Free Summer Training That Keeps Security Top of Mind

"We know summer can be a tough time to maintain engagement," said Morgan Obregon, Director of Operations at Living Security, so we're making it easy for teams to have instant access to meaningful content without the burden of creating it themselves."

Each module includes a 2-5 minute micro-training video and a five-question quiz that is perfect for busy teams who want to stay sharp without adding to their workload. Whether you're a seasoned security leader or just starting to refresh your SAT strategy, this series offers a low-lift, high-value way to keep cybersecurity top of mind.

Weekly Modules Cover Critical Topics Like:

Vantage Point: Alternative Forms of Phishing

Investigate: Insider Threat

Quick Tip : Social Engineering

Defensive Design : GRC for Technical Teams

Security Made Simple : Why Security Matters

Security Basics : Working Remotely

Legacy Code Quick Tips : AI Regulation & Policy

Security Made Simple: Password Best Practices

Join the Community, Get Full Access

Access is free through Living Security's HRM Community, where members get all eight training modules plus ongoing insights, discussions, and resources to elevate human risk programs beyond checkbox training. The Free Summer Content Series supports Living Security's mission to empower people as the strongest defense against evolving cyber threats - with timely, relatable, and impactful content that meets employees where they are.

Ready to beat the summer slowdown - and raise your security game?

Join the HRM Community and get started here .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are - whether that's starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security's Unify platform delivers 3X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time - reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action - driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow's threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

