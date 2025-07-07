DealFlow Events: Survey Reveals Renewed Optimism in SPAC Market Despite Lingering Challenges

The SPAC Market Trends & Sentiment Survey, recently conducted by DealFlow Events at The SPAC Conference

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / A new survey of SPAC market professionals released today reveals a cautiously optimistic outlook for the sector, with expectations for increased IPO activity and improved de-SPAC performance over the next year. The SPAC Market Trends & Sentiment Survey, conducted by DealFlow Events in June 2025 at The SPAC Conference, gathered insights from investment bankers, attorneys, SPAC sponsors, and investors actively involved in the SPAC ecosystem.

"This survey reflects a shift in tone from skepticism to optimism," said Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events. "While challenges remain, the SPAC market appears to be regaining its footing with a clearer path forward."

Key findings of the survey:

Cautious Optimism About Market Health

A majority of respondents described the current state of the SPAC market as "Somewhat Healthy," indicating a stabilizing environment following a period of volatility. That positive sentiment rises to 84% when "Very Healthy" responses are included.

IPO Activity Poised to Rebound

Over 95% of respondents expect a moderate to significant increase in SPAC IPO activity over the next 12 months, suggesting improving sentiment among market participants.

Biggest Obstacles Still Persistent

Respondents cited public market performance, negative media sentiment, and difficulty securing PIPE financing as the top challenges facing SPACs today.

Performance Expectations Trending Upward

Most survey participants (61%) predict a significant improvement in the performance of de-SPAC transactions compared to the previous year.

High-Conviction Sectors for SPAC Deals

The most attractive sectors identified in the survey were Technology, Healthcare/Life Sciences, AI/Robotics, Energy, and Fintech - highlighting investor appetite for innovation-driven growth.

The full results of the SPAC Market Trends & Sentiment Survey can be found online at the following link: https://dealflowevents.com/resources/

