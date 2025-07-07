Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - In a groundbreaking study published in Redox Biology, researchers at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies have demonstrated that Cannabinol (CBN)-specifically FloraWorks' high-purity TruCBN-can prevent and/or reverse cognitive decline in a preclinical model of accelerated aging. The findings position CBN as a leading candidate in the development of safe, natural therapeutics for age-related brain and metabolic dysfunction.

The study, led by Dr. Pamela Maher's team at the Salk Institute, builds on earlier research identifying CBN's mitochondrial protective effects. In this new work, aged mice treated with TruCBN experienced significant improvements in memory, learning, synaptic function, and energy metabolism.

"While our cell culture studies suggested that CBN might be effective in vivo, it was really exciting to actually see these beneficial effects in aging mice which indicates that further studies with CBN are warranted," said Dr. Pamela Maher, Research Professor, Salk Institute Cellular Neurobiology Laboratory.

FloraWorks supplied high-purity TruCBN for this study and contributed more than 40 cannabinoids for screening, though CBN emerged as the top performer based on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

"It was an honor to support this research," said Alleh Lindquist, CEO of FloraWorks. "Dr. Maher and her team are advancing critical insights into the biology of aging and cognitive decline."

Key Findings from the Study

Spatial learning and memory significantly enhanced in aged mice, especially females. Sex-Specific Metabolic Effects: CBN improved oxygen consumption and energy expenditure, indicating enhanced mitochondrial function, especially in females.

CBN upregulated markers of mitochondrial dynamics and energy production that declined with age. Synaptic Restoration: CBN restored proteins essential for neuronal communication, including synaptophysin and PSD-95.

Strategic Implications

A global patent application, "Methods of Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases or Conditions," was filed jointly by the Salk Institute and FloraWorks. FloraWorks has exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize CBN-based therapies arising from this research.

In addition, U.S. Patent No. 12,281,091 B1 grants FloraWorks protection over its proprietary, scalable manufacturing process for TruCBN, enabling cost-effective, pharmaceutical-grade production.

Advancing the Research

FloraWorks is actively partnering with leading research institutions to initiate translational studies aimed at evaluating TruCBN's impact on aging-related cognitive decline in humans.

"We're entering a new era in cannabinoid research-one that moves beyond general wellness into targeted therapeutic potential," said Dr. Matthew Roberts, translational scientist and member of FloraWorks' Scientific Advisory Board. "This study demonstrates that CBN does more than support sleep quality-it modulates key pathways linked to aging, neurodegeneration, and resilience. The translational implications are profound."

Read the full article:

Nawab John Dar et al., "Cannabinol (CBN) alleviates age-related cognitive decline by improving synaptic and mitochondrial health," Redox Biology, 2025.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.redox.2025.103692

Press Kit & Resources Available Here: Salk/TruCBNPress Kit Download

