The European Patent Office has ruled that Borealis AG can continue producing polyolefin encapsulation (POE) material for solar applications, rejecting a patent challenge by Japan's Mitsui Chemicals. Austrian chemical company Borealis AG may continue producing POE material for the solar industry, following a July 2 ruling by the European Patent Office. Japanese chemical producer Mitsui Chemicals, which holds a patent for the POE material "Engage 8400," filed the case. Borealis argued that the polymer used in the material was already available on the market before Mitsui Chemicals filed its patent ...

