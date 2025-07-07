LumiThera's photobiomodulation (PBM) device is the first and only technology that has demonstrated meaningful visual improvement with two years of treatments* in early and intermediate dry AMD patients 1,2

Nearly 200 million people globally live with dry AMD, a progressive disease with no cure, and a leading cause of blindness in developed nations 3,4

Alcon aims to expand PBM office-based treatment in approved markets, underscoring its commitment to people living with retinal diseases

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced its intention to acquire LumiThera, Inc., a leader in light-based innovations for ophthalmology, and its PBM device for the treatment of early and intermediate dry AMD.1 LumiThera's PBM is the only device that has demonstrated meaningful vision improvement compared to baseline for people living with early to intermediate dry AMD.2,* Dry AMD is a progressive disease typically treated in late stage, with limited treatment options.2

"For more than 25 years, Alcon has been a leader in vitreoretinal surgery, and we are excited to expand our offerings into the clinic, to help millions of people living with dry AMD gain vision," said Sean Clark, Vice President and General Manager, Global Surgical Franchise, Alcon. "Dry AMD is an area of significant unmet need, and PBM is an efficacious, non-invasive light therapy that can provide visual improvement for patients with early and intermediate disease. With Alcon's global commercial and clinical expertise, we have the potential to make this therapy more broadly available to Eye Care Professionals and their patients, while continuing to strengthen its body of clinical evidence."

In dry AMD, vision loss results from the dysfunction and break down of retinal cells within the macula-the part of the retina that allows for sharpness and fine detail in seeing what's directly in front of the viewer.4 In the early stages, central vision becomes distorted and may ultimately progress to a complete loss, making everyday activities difficult, like reading, driving and even recognizing faces.5

The retina is rich in mitochondria, and mitochondrial dysfunction is a known cause of vision loss in dry AMD.6 PBM uses low-level light to stimulate mitochondrial energy production, promoting retinal cellular health. It uses three specific, science-backed wavelengths-delivering non-phototoxic light therapy (not laser therapy).7,8 The non-invasive treatments are administered while the patient is sitting comfortably in a clinic setting.

Data from the LIGHTSITE I, II, and III clinical trials consistently showed that PBM treatments provide visual acuity improvement with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported.2 The pivotal LIGHTSITE III study was conducted at 10 sites across the U.S. and evaluated two years of PBM treatment versus a control light therapy. The results showed:

Patients with PBM-treated eyes on average experienced visual acuity improvement-gaining one line of visual acuity (ETDRS) from Baseline at Months 13, 21 and maintained at Month 24 9

About 88% of patients in the PBM group maintained or gained vision versus Baseline at Month 24 9

Nearly two-thirds of patients (64%) with PBM-treated eyes experienced visual acuity improvement-gaining at least one line of visual acuity (ETDRS) from Baseline at Month 24 9

More than 97% of patients reported no pain or discomfort 2,9

More than 80% of patients stayed on therapy for two years-the recommended course of treatment2,9

"At LumiThera, we have been committed to developing novel light therapy technologies that address dry AMD," said Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO of LumiThera. "Our PBM device provides a non-invasive treatment for dry AMD patients that can improve vision and address the disease earlier, before permanent vision loss. We are thrilled that Alcon agrees in the potential that this device has to change the lives of millions living with dry AMD, and we are confident that Alcon has the capabilities to broadly commercialize it."

PBM received FDA de novo market authorization in November 2024 and received CE Mark in November 2018. PBM is currently available in Europe, Latin America, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S.

The transaction does not include the acquisition of AdaptDx and Nova/Diopsys diagnostic devices, which will be separated and spun-off to LumiThera's shareholders prior to Alcon's acquisition and will continue to be marketed and sold by the LumiThera spin-off. Subject to customary closing conditions and a LumiThera shareholder vote, Alcon and LumiThera anticipate the acquisition to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

About PBM

The photobiomodulation (PBM) device (a.k.a. Valeda)multiwavelength treatments are for patients suffering from dry AMD. The Food Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized marketing of the PBM device treatment for dry AMD patients to improve vision.

*It is possible that treatment benefit may not persist significantly after treatment is stopped.

Important Product Information

Indications for Use

The Valeda Light Delivery System is intended to provide improved visual acuity in patients with best-corrected visual acuity of 20/32 through 20/70 and who have dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by:

The presence of at least 3 medium drusen (> 63 µm and 125 µm in diameter), or large drusen (> 125 µm in diameter), or non-central geographic atrophy, AND

The absence of neovascular maculopathy or central-involving geographic atrophy

After about two years, the Valeda Light Delivery System treatment provides improved mean visual acuity of approximately one line of visual acuity (ETDRS) compared to those not receiving the treatment.

Contraindications for Use

As a precaution, patients have not been tested and should not be treated with Valeda if they have any known photosensitivity to yellow light, red light, or near-infrared radiation (NIR), or if they have a history of light-activated central nervous system disorders (e.g., epilepsy, migraine). In addition, patients should not receive treatment within 30 days of using photosensitizing agents (e.g., topicals, injectables) that are affected by 590, 660, and/or 850 nm light before consulting with their physician.

Precautions

It is possible that treatment benefit may not persist significantly after treatment is stopped. The clinical study provided no significant data concerning the safety and effectiveness of the device should treatments be applied more frequently than described in this manual, or if more than 54 total treatments are delivered per eye.

References

