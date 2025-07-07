CFP Consulting Inc. is proud to announce the global launch of FRONT-END.AI, an AI-powered low-code tool designed to streamline front-end development for web engineers worldwide.

CFP Consulting Inc. Launches FRONT-END.AI Worldwide AI-Powered HTML Generation Tool

FRONT-END.AI is a generative AI tool specialized in website design that accelerates front-end development by automatically generating HTML from design data. It converts Figma designs into HTML code directly within Visual Studio Code (VS Code). By combining our patented "AI that understands design" (granted in the US, Japan, and China) with the latest large language model (LLM), it provides semantic code that significantly reduces work time. This enables engineers to focus on more creative tasks.

Service Website: https://front-end.ai

VS Code Plugin: https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=FRONT-END-AI.front-end-ai

Key Features of FRONT-END.AI

Advanced Adaptability to Design Structures

By exporting design comps, assets, and JSON files in a single batch via the Figma plugin, "AI that understands design" automatically generates HTML and partial CSS within VS Code; no need to tidy up the layer structure.

Available Worldwide

With a simple account registration, anyone around the world can access FRONT-END.AI directly within VS Code.

High Accuracy with Generative AI (LLM)

Leveraging an LLM, FRONT-END.AI automatically generates semantically rich, structurally sound HTML code. The resulting code is highly readable and maintainable, contributing to even greater efficiency in front-end development.

Free Trial Plan Available

A trial plan is available to explore the full potential of FRONT-END.AI. The trial allows up to 5 uses of the service with access to the same core features as the paid plans.

Simple Credit Card Payments

Users can easily upgrade to paid plans with secure credit card support.

How to Get Started

To start using FRONT-END.AI, follow these steps:

Complete account registration at https://front-end.ai/. Install the required plugins:

Figma Plugin:

https://www.figma.com/community/plugin/1211854652970580910

VS Code Plugin:

https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=FRONT-END-AI.front-end-ai After plugin installation and account registration, FRONT-END.AI can be accessed directly within VS Code to begin using the Trial Plan.

About CFP Consulting Inc.

To learn more about CFP Consulting Inc., please visit our website: https://cfp-consulting.co.jp/

Contacts:

CFP Consulting Inc.

Media Contact: pr-fa@front-end.ai