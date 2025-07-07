Tuesday, July 8, 10:00 AM EDT Miami, USA, via Zoom

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), in collaboration with the University of Miami Public Health Policy Lab, will cohost a webinar, "Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response After the Agreement: What Comes Next?," on Tuesday, July 8 at 10:00 AM EDT,virtually via Zoom. Register here

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707205332/en/

This timely webinar will explore the future of global pandemic governance following the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement in May 2025, with a focus on the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system. Recognized as a cornerstone of equity in pandemic response, the PABS annex aims to establish transparent mechanisms for sharing pathogens and the benefits derived from them, including vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments.

The discussion will feature high-level diplomats involved in global health negotiations, a civil society leader focused on equity and accountability in Africa, and technical and policy experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and African Union Commission. Together, panelists will examine what has been finalized in the agreement, identify key unresolved elements, and explore the political, legal, and operational challenges that remain. The session will offer practical insights for governments, institutions, and advocates seeking to ensure the PABS annex delivers on its promise of equity before the agreement opens for signature in 2026.

WHAT: Webinar: Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response After the Agreement: What Comes Next? WHEN: Tuesday, July 8, 2025 TIME: 10:00-11:00 AM EDT 9:00-10:00 AM CDT 11:00 AM-12:00 PM BRT 3:00-4:00 PM GMT 4:00-5:00 PM CEST 5:00-6:00 PM EAT 10:00-11:00 PM MYT WHERE: Virtual Event via Zoom. Registration Link WHO: EXPERT PANELISTS (In alphabetical order) Aggrey Aluso, M.A. Director, Africa Region, Pandemic Action Network Executive Director, Resilience Action Network Africa (RANA)

Igor da Silva Barbosa, MA, MSc Chief, Division of Global Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Brazil

Yap Boum II, PhD, M.Eng., M.Sc., MPH, MBA Deputy Head, Mpox Continental Response, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Nurhafiza Md Hamzah, MPharm, MSc Minister Counsellor (Health), Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the UN and Other International Organizations

Julio Rakotonirina, MD, PhD Director for Health and Humanitarian Affairs, African Union Commission MODERATOR: Guilherme Ferrari Faviero, Esq., MS, MPH Director, AHF Global Public Health Institute at the University of Miami MEDIA CONTACTS: Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy Communications, AHF, +1.323.308.1829, denys.nazarov@ahf.org Brian Shepherd, Associate Director of Global Communications, AHF, +1.808.382.8570, brian.shepherd@ahf.org

PANEL OBJECTIVES:

This panel will provide attendees with timely insights into the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the next steps in shaping its Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) annex. Panelists-including global health negotiators, public health experts, and civil society advocates-will examine the agreement's implications for equity, assess the design of a functional and fair PABS system, and discuss political, legal, and operational challenges on the path to implementation.

The session will explore how national, regional, and multilateral actors can engage in the negotiation process and ensure the agreement delivers meaningful and measurable benefits for all. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the stakes surrounding the PABS annex and learn strategies to support transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.4 million people in 48 countries worldwide in Africa, the Americas, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

The AHF Global Public Health Institute is an initiative of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation created to engage in global public health policy analysis and research to generate objective evidence that can inform improvements in public health policy at the global, regional, national, and local levels, particularly for infectious diseases. To learn more about the AHF Global Public Health Institute, visit https://ahfinstitute.org/.

The University of Miami Public Health Policy Lab is dedicated to advancing research, policy analysis, and collaborative initiatives that strengthen public health systems globally, with a particular focus on the Global South. Through interdisciplinary research, stakeholder engagement, and evidence-driven policy recommendations, the lab addresses critical challenges in global health governance, regional health cooperation, and infectious disease response. Our work informs strategies to enhance health equity, pandemic preparedness, and integrated health systems, fostering regional and international collaboration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707205332/en/

Contacts:

Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy Communications, AHF

+1.323.308.1829

denys.nazarov@ahf.org

Brian Shepherd, Associate Director of Global Communications, AHF

+1.808.382.8570

brian.shepherd@ahf.org