Hypershell Co., Ltd.: Hypershell Reflects on an Inspiring Weekend Showcasing Carbon X at Tokyo Outdoor Show 2025

TOKYO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell concluded an inspiring appearance this past weekend at the Tokyo Outdoor Show 2025, held June 27-29 at Makuhari Messe. The spotlight was on Carbon X, Hypershell's ultra-light exoskeleton, drawing attention under the event's theme "New Outdoor Experiences." The company expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception and rich exchange within Japan's pioneering exoskeleton and wearable robotics community.

Inspired in part by the iconic cyberpunk manga Ghost in the Shell, Hypershell acknowledges the powerful cultural roots and cutting-edge innovation that Japan brings to robotic exoskeleton technology-an influence reflected in Carbon's design and ambition.

Designed for adventurers and professionals, Hypershell Carbon X delivers 1 horsepower (˜?800?W) output generating 32?N•m peak torque, while recognizing 10 motion postures-from stairs and uphill to gravel running and mountain terrain-through its intelligent AI MotionEngine.

Weighing just 1.8?kg with a foldable build, Carbon X offers 17.5 km range per battery, reduced physical exertion by 30%, and increased leg strength up to 40%. Built to withstand extremes with an IP54 rating and operation down to -20?°C, it's also extremely durable thanks to its 3D-formed titanium alloy, carbon fiber, and aluminum alloy structure.

Media and attendees had the opportunity to experience Carbon X in person at booth 310, where hands-on demonstrations showcased its seamless assistance and adaptive postural support.

The Hypershell X exoskeleton, developed through years of iterative research and development, officially launched in January 2025. Since its release, the Hypershell X has attracted users from over 78 countries and regions worldwide. The company has established a logistics and fulfillment network with 12 centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, supported by a multilingual customer service team dedicated to providing high-quality products, highly compatible software, and long-term customer support. The Hypershell X has been widely embraced by users and partners across various industries.

About Hypershell

Hypershell is a wearable robotics company redefining mobility through intelligent exoskeleton technology. With a mission to expand human potential, Hypershell empowers users to go farther, faster, and freer.

Media Contact:

Toby Knisely

Content Manager

pr@hypershell.tech

www.hypershell.tech

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725432/Attendees_pictured_Hypershell.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hypershell-reflects-on-an-inspiring-weekend-showcasing-carbon-x-at-tokyo-outdoor-show-2025-302498745.html