The "Western Europe Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 1000 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 193 upcoming data centers

Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights

Around 30% of rack capacity is concentrated in the UK, followed by Spain with around 25%, and Germany with more than 15% in the upcoming data centers.

Digital Realty and Equinix hold a significant market share in this region.

The UK, Germany, and Netherlands account for more than 60% of the existing data centers in this region, while Spain and Italy have higher upcoming data center capacity.

Most of the financial markets of Europe are found in the Western region, and hence the highest density of colocation data centers is found here.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (1000 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (193 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Western Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

3U Telecom

Access Managed Services (OOSHA)

ACS Group

Ada Infrastructure

Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)

Advanced MedioMatrix

AIMES

Aire Networks

Aixit

AlphaCloud

Alpine DC

ANS Group (UKFast)

Applico Digital Labs

Apto Dromeus Capital

Aptum

AQ Compute

AQL Data Center

Ar Telecom

Area Project Solutions

Ark Data Centres

Arrow Business Communications

Arsys

Art Data Centres

Artfiles

Aruba

Asanti (Daisy Group)

ASCO TLC (Acantho)

ASK4

Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)

Atlantic Hub

AtlasEdge

Avaio

Bancadati SA

BICS

bitNAP

Bluestar Datacenter

BrainServe

brightsolid

Broadcasting Center Europe

BT Ireland

BT Italia

Caineal

Caldera21 (CDLAN)

CapitaLand

Carrier Colo

Castleforge and Galaxy DC

Catella (Trinity DC)

CCS Leeds

CDROM

Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Centrilogic

Centron

China Mobile International (CMI)

Civicos Networking

CKW

Claranet

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

CloudRock

Cogent Communications

ColoBale

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Compass Datacenters

Comtrance

Comvive Servidores SL

Contabo

Convergenze S.p.A.

Cork Internet eXchange

Corscale

CSI PIEMONTE

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Center Partners (DCP)

Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)

Data Felix

Data11

Data4 Group

DataBank

Datacenter United

DataCenter Winterthur

Datacentreplus

DATANET.CO.UK

DataOne

dataR

DataVita

DATAWIRE

Datum

DDCL Tutis Point

DECSIS

DEEP

Denv-R

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Digital Space

DLD (Salford) Ltd

DOKOM 21

Echelon Data Centers

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore

Edged Energy Merlin Properties

Edgnex

EID LLP

Eircom

Elasticity Limited

Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd

Elmec Informatica

EMC HostCo

Energia Data Centre

EngineNode

Eni

envia TEL

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Espaciorack

Espanix

Etix Everywhere

EVF Data Center

Evroc

EXE.IT SRL SB

Fastnet

Fastweb

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

Fibre23

FirstColo

Form8tion Data Centers

Friktoria

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

GIB-Solutions

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Green Datacenter

Green Mountain

GreenScale

Gridjet Data Centres

Grupalia Internet S.A

Grupo Trevenque

GTP 3 Data Center

GTT Communications

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

Hetzner Online

HiHo

Hispaweb

Hostmein IKE

hosttech

Humber Tech Park

Ibercom

Icade

IDS&Unitelm srl

iGenius

InAsset (RETELIT)

Indectron

Indra

INFOMANIAK

Ingenostrum

Intercity Technology

IOMART

Ionos (Fasthosts)

IP House

Ipcore Datacenters

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

Irideos

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

IT Gate

Italia Telecom Sparkle

ITENOS

Itility

Itnet

ITPS

IWB

J Mould

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

KEVLINX

Kwere II

LabGroup

Lancom

Lasercharm

Latos Data Center

LCL

LDeX

LEW (Lechwerke AG E.ON)

Lidl (Schwarz Group)

Lincoln Rackhouse

Link Park Heathrow

Lumen Technologies

Lunar Digital

LuxConnect

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

Malaga Data Center

Merlin Properties

MigSolv

MIX

MK NETZDIENSTE

Moresi

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

Nabiax

Naquadria

Nation Data Center

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

Nehos

NET-BUILD

Nethits Telecom

NetTech DC

Netwise Hosting

NewTelco

Nexica Econocom Group

Nixval

nLighten

Node4

Noovle (TIM)

Noris Network

NorthC

Norwich Research Park

NOS

NRB

NS3

NSCALE

NTS Workspace

NTT DATA

OpCore

Open Hub Med

Orange Business Services

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

Panattoni

Panservice

PATRIZIA

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PGIM Real Estate

Planet IC

Playnet

PlusServer

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Portus Data Centers

Prescient Data Centres

Prime Data Centers

Proximus Datacenter

Pulsant

Pure Data Center

PYUR (HL KOMM)

QTS

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

QuickHost

Rack One

Rackspace Technology

ratiokontakt

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

Redcentric

Redwire DC

REN

Safe Hosts Internet

Safenames Data Centre

SDC Capital Partners

Seeweb

Segro

ServeCentric

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

ServerHouse

Service Express (Blue Chip)

Sesterce

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Smals

Solaria

Soltia Consulting SL

SpeedBone

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center)

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Start Campus

Stellium Datacenters

SUB1

Sungard Availability Services

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Switch Datacenters

Synapsecom Telecoms

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia

Telehouse

Telemaxx

Telstra

Templus

The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)

Thesee Datacenter

THG Hosting

Thrive

Tissat

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Towernet infrastructures SL

Tritax Big Box

Trusted-Colo

T-Systems

TWLKOM

Unidata

University of Trento

Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup

GPI ISA

Unix-Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

Vianova

Viatel

VIRTUS Data Centres

Visual Online

Vitali

WIIT AG

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

Wycombe Film Studios

XL360

Yondr

Zayo Group

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28iy4c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707067846/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900