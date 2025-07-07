La Rosa Holdings Corp. Launches New Transaction Management Module, Intended to Deliver Significant Cost Savings and Operational Efficiencies

Celebration, FL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced the launch of My Agent Account Version 4.0, a major enhancement to the Company's proprietary agent platform. The new version, which went live on July 1, 2025, features a fully integrated Transaction Management module that is intended to deliver significant cost savings to the Company by improving efficiency, reducing manual processes, and eliminating reliance on expensive third-party systems.

My Agent Account, La Rosa's proprietary platform, was designed to empower agents with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources. Serving as a centralized hub, it enables agents by streamlining daily operations, consolidating essential business tools, and reducing administrative workload. With the introduction of the new transaction module, La Rosa has significantly improved the platform's ability to manage workflows. All La Rosa agents have access to My Agent Account and are required to pay an annual subscription fee per agent for it.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, "We are continuously enhancing and refining our proprietary technology to optimize key processes across the organization. The upgrade to our transaction management system is a strategic investment that delivers clear benefits to both our agents and our operations. By improving efficiency and reducing costs, we are building a stronger foundation for profitable and sustainable growth. We also recently announced a historic milestone of surpassing 3,000 agents. As our agent network continues to expand, so will the recurring revenue generated from My Agent Account, as all agents are required to pay an annual subscription fee to access the platform. This growth further strengthens our scalable, technology-driven business model."

Alex Santos, Chief Technology Officer of La Rosa, commented, "As we move into the second half of the year, with our proprietary transaction management system now fully in place, we aim to continue to enhance the platform to better support our agents. Planned updates are expected to include features such as automated transaction notifications, key deadline reminders, market condition alerts, and quick access to brokerage policies and process guidelines. We expect that, with the support of AI, these improvements will enable the system to intelligently anticipate agent needs, helping them work smarter, stay ahead of critical tasks, and provide even better service to their clients."

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with engagement of the area developer in Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

