Murano Global Investments Plc.: Murano Announces Enhancements to its Core Strategy with Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury Initiative Following Execution of Up to $500 Million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA)

LONDON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MURANO GLOBAL INVESTMENTS PLC (NASDAQ: MRNO) ("Murano" or the "Company") today announced an enhancement to its corporate strategy aimed at building a Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury. The Company will continue with its core strategy of developing real estate and operating its Mexican hotel and resort business while simultaneously leveraging its operating cash flows, substantial real estate holdings, and access to capital markets to build a robust Bitcoin Treasury.

This transition is designed to accelerate Murano's existing strategy of exploring methods to release its long-term capital that is locked in the development of real estate properties to drive greater capital efficiency, unlock balance sheet liquidity, and generate improved yield for shareholders. Such methods to release the long-term capital, as detailed in recent filings, may include:

prioritizing the development of assets for sale (such as the residential condominiums planned for the next phase of the Grand Island Cancun project); and

the pursuit of sale and leaseback transactions to unlock capital, whilst retaining operational management and future profitability of hotel operations.

As part of its BTC treasury initiative, Murano has recently purchased 21 Bitcoins. Further, on July 1st, 2025, Murano joined "Bitcoin for Corporations," an industry alliance backed by BTC Inc & Michael Saylor's Strategy focused on accelerating the corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a "Chairman's Circle Member."

The Company's Founder, Chairman and CEO Elias Sacal commented "We're incredibly excited about enhancing our core strategy with this complementary Bitcoin Treasury initiative. We see Bitcoin as a transformative asset that not only offers long-term growth potential but also strengthens our balance sheet against inflation and systemic risk. "

Murano's existing model, enhanced by its Bitcoin Treasury Initiative, includes:

Hospitality operations: Murano is reviewing and exploring new operational initiatives such as the acceptance of BTC as a payment method and Bitcoin reward programs to further enhance and differentiate the Company's existing hospitality operations. Real estate divestitures: As part of the alternatives under evaluation, Murano may consider entering into opportunistic sale-leaseback transactions to increase its liquidity and provide the capital to fund additional BTC investments. Capital markets activity: Murano entered into an up to $500 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement ("SEPA") with Yorkville. Murano expects to use proceeds from sales of shares under the SEPA for general corporate purposes, including primarily for investing in BTC. Bitcoin purchases: The Company intends to expand its existing BTC portfolio to create a robust stack over time.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC ("Cohen Securities"), is acting as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Murano on its Bitcoin Treasury initiative.

About Murano Global Investments Plc.

Murano (Nasdaq: MRNO) is a real estate company that owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties throughout Mexico. Over the last 30+ years, Murano's experienced management team has deployed more than $2 billion in total capitalization for the acquisition, repositioning and development of transformational real estate projects. Murano's portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City as well as Grand Island I hotel under Hyatt's Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja. Alongside its hotel operations and to support its core-strategy, Murano is pursuing a new BTC initiative with the goal of accumulating a large BTC stack over time. For more information, please visit: https://www.murano.com.mx/en/

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are their managements' current predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that the Company will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this communication does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.