EFM Global Powers the Logistics Behind Wimbledon and The Open

From centre court to the 18th green, EFM delivers supply chain support for the United Kingdom's premier sporting events

LONDON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global (EFM), a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex projects, is playing a pivotal role behind the scenes of two of the world's most iconic sporting events: Wimbledon and The Open.

EFM provides specialist end-to-end logistics support, managing international freight, customs clearance, on-site coordination and time-critical deliveries tailored to the unique demands of each tournament. At Wimbledon, EFM executed a high-priority delivery of time-sensitive broadcast and production gear, managing transport windows and restricted-access drop-offs with zero margin for error, ensuring seamless global coverage of every match. For The Open, the team managed the complex transport of branding and activation materials, deploying ten 40-foot trucks to accommodate expanded sponsor and venue requirements.

"These events demand a high level of precision and reliability that few logistics providers can offer," said Gary Morter, CEO of EFM Global. "Whether it's transporting a sponsor's experiential setup from overseas or managing end-to-end transportation of materials, our team thrives on making the impossible look easy."

EFM's expanding sports logistics portfolio includes global tours, the Olympics and complex international freight projects. In addition to recent success at Wimbledon and The Open, EFM is currently supporting the Rugby Football Union's Summer Tour to Argentina, managing both outbound and return logistics. The team is also coordinating logistics for every international cricket event in the UK this summer, with more updates to follow.

From global sports to world-class entertainment, EFM's legacy includes the 2024 Olympics, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the intricate transport of a NASA space telescope. With clients such as Iron Maiden and Rammstein, EFM continues to prove its ability to deliver, regardless of the challenge, timeline or terrain.

"Delivering world-class sport takes more than smart logistics; it demands timing, teamwork and total focus under pressure," added Stuart Baker, Global VP for Sport at EFM Global. "Whether it's setting the stage for a championship point or bringing a major tournament to life, we're proud to play our part behind the scenes."

As fans around the world tune in to witness unforgettable performances on the court and the course, EFM remains behind the scenes, helping organisers, sponsors and athletes focus on what matters most: delivering world-class sport at its best.

For more information about EFM Global and its logistics services, visit https://efm.global/ .

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist freight forwarding company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company's expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.