The Kobo Cup was created as a way to launch Kobo Resources' community engagement efforts in a way that felt local and genuinely rooted in the lives of the people we work alongside. In Côte d'Ivoire, as across much of Africa, football is more than a sport. It's a shared language, a daily ritual, and a powerful force that brings people together across generations.

Despite its modest scale, the Kobo Cup 2024 sparked something powerful. It proved that football could be more than a game; it could be a platform for community connection, for showcasing local identity and for inspiring youth. It showed us what's possible when we invest in more than just infrastructure, we invest in culture.

That initial match planted the seed for a bigger vision: to make the Kobo Cup an annual, community-rooted tournament that grows in both reach and impact each year. That's why, for the second edition of the Kobo Cup, Kobo Resources has stepped it up, transforming the single match into a dynamic multi-team tournament featuring the villages of Kossou, Bocabo, and Angossé, all located in the vicinity of Kobo's flagship property The Kossou Gold Project for the 2025 edition, scheduled for late November. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to community engagement and inclusion, ensuring more youth, more talent, and more villages get to take part in the celebration.

For 2025, we introduced a village jersey design workshop, allowing young people who may never play on the field to still be part of the tournament in a powerful way.

The Workshop

On Monday June 16th, 2025 at the Kobo Camp situated on the Kossou License, creativity took center stage. A handful of young people from Kossou, Bocabo, and Angossé gathered for an inspiring art workshop, hosted by Kobo Resources in partnership with African Boyz Club, to design the official jerseys their villages will proudly wear at Kobo Cup 2025.

This workshop marked more than a moment of artistic expression. It was the beginning of something bigger: a celebration of identity, talent, and the belief that everyone, on and off the field, has a role to play in the story of their community.

The session began with freehand sketching. Pens, pencils, and blank pages quickly filled with bold symbols, vibrant colors, and personal visions, each design inspired by the history, culture, and energy of the youth's own communities.

The workshop was led by two Ivorian artists from African Boyz Club, who brought not only artistic expertise but a deep understanding of how art can empower. They guided the youth through a process that was both creative and intentional, encouraging them to think of their designs as visual representations of village pride, unity, and voice.

Each village's final jersey design was converted into a professional tech pack by Kobo's design team. These original creations will be produced and unveiled for the upcoming Kobo Cup tournament, bringing authenticity, pride, and ownership to the pitch like never before.

More Than a Match

At Kobo Resources, our commitment to community runs deeper than development. This initiative reflects our belief in youth empowerment, cultural expression, and meaningful local engagement. It's part of our broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) vision, one that celebrates not just what we do, but how and with whom we do it.

This entire journey, from creative expression in June to athletic excellence later this year, is enhanced by incredible local partnerships:

African Boyz Club , a company based in Abidjan, is leading the way in the youth workshop, offering creative guidance and mentorship as the children design jerseys and create transfer art rooted in their local experiences.

, a company based in Abidjan, is leading the way in the youth workshop, offering creative guidance and mentorship as the children design jerseys and create transfer art rooted in their local experiences. Coast 2 Coast Entertainment is playing a key role in the tournament itself, by providing high-quality football equipment to every player across all participating teams. This ensures that when it's time to step on the pitch, every player is equally equipped and ready to play, no matter where they come from.

Together, these partners help Kobo Resources ensure that both the workshop and the tournament reflect our shared values: inclusion, fairness, and celebration of local talent.

Both partners, led by Ivorian men deeply connected to their communities, embody the spirit of the Kobo Cup: grassroots empowerment, local talent, and sustainable contribution. Through art they're helping transform the Kobo Cup into a space where creativity, culture, and sport intersect.

Kobo is proud to sponsor the Kobo Cup for its second year and even more so with local partners such as African Boyz Club and Coast 2 Coast Entertainment. Our commitment to maintaining strong community relations is being reflected through the organization of such sporting events which in turn help infuse a sense of hope that anything is possible in this world through selfless engagement. Edward Gosselin, CEO, Kobo Resources.

Football became a tool for social transformation, a universal language that unites, inspires, and opens real pathways for youth in Côte d'Ivoire. We're proud to support young players by making sure every player steps onto the field equipped, equal, and inspired. Cheikh-Louis Tall, CEO, Coast 2 Coast

To us like sport, art is a highway to a better tomorrow by winning self- confidence and developing curiosity. Through our involvement in the Kobo Cup, we're proud to guide young people as they turn their ideas into symbols of village pride, unity, and expression. Fred Gnaoré, Founder, African Boyz Club

At Kobo Resources, community integration is more than a commitment, it's a cornerstone of how we work. Through initiatives like this workshop, we aim to create opportunities that go beyond the project and stay rooted in the lives of those around us.

As the countdown to Kobo Cup 2025 begins, the energy is already building. And when the players step onto the field, they'll wear more than a jersey, they'll wear a story, designed by the youth, for the village, and for the future.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

